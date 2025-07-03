River Riders Storm Back, Defeat State Liners 10-7 in Firework-Filled Win

July 3, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - After falling behind 4-0 early, the Elizabethton River Riders erupted for 10 unanswered runs over three innings and held off a late surge to defeat the Bristol State Liners 10-7 on Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. With the win, Elizabethton improved to 12-12 on the season, while Bristol dropped to 11-12.

The rundown

Bristol struck first in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run single by Patrick Gillen and a bases-loaded walk to take a 3-0 lead. The State Liners added another in the third to go up 4-0 before the River Riders found their rhythm at the plate.

In the fifth, Elizabethton flipped the script. After a pair of runners reached base and a wild pitch moved them into scoring position, Josh Owens delivered a two-run triple to left. Xavier Bradley followed with a sacrifice fly, and then Jordan Crosland launched a two-run homer to left-center, his third of the season, giving the River Riders a 5-4 lead.

Elizabethton tacked on two more in the sixth. Donte Lewis was hit by a pitch, stole second and third, and came home on a throwing error. Bradley knocked in another run with an RBI single to make it 7-4.

In the seventh, Hudson Brown crushed a two-run double, and Jackson Berry added an RBI double of his own, capping a five-run outburst that gave the River Riders a commanding 10-4 lead.

Bristol fought back with a two-run double in the seventh and a solo homer from Jaxon Walker in the ninth, but Brody Roe came on to shut the door and preserve the win.

The pitching

Matthew Porchas got the start for Elizabethton, while Ryan Bailey tossed 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, allowing no earned runs and striking out four. Preston Allen and Demarques Thompson each worked an inning before Charlie Spoonhour and Roe finished things off. Michael Fliss took the loss for Bristol, allowing five earned runs in five innings.

Notes

Crosland hit his third homer of the season and reached base twice.

Owens notched his third triple and drove in two runs.

Berry went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Lewis stole his 10th base of the season.

Stat of the Game

10 - The River Riders scored 10 runs between the fifth and seventh innings, erasing a four-run deficit and taking control of the game.

Next up

The River Riders will host the State Liners for the conclusion of the three-game series Thursday in Elizabethton at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., with coverage available on AppyLeague.com.







