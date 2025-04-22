Burlington Sock Puppets Set 2025 Promotional Schedule
Burlington, N.C. - The countdown to the fifth season of the Sock Puppets is now under the 50 day mark, as the club releases its Visit Alamance promotional schedule for the summer. Five firework shows, three $1 beers for Thirsty Thursdays, three t-shirt giveaways, Sock Puppy Nights where you can bring your dog for FREE and the Summer Splash Day Game are all making returns to the season.
Firework Shows: June 6, June 20, July 4, July 11, July 30
Specialty Jerseys: June 6, June 28, July 4-6, July 11
Sock Puppy Nights: June 18, July 5, July 6, July 23
Thirsty Thursdays/$1 Beer Nights: June 12, June 19, July 10
To see what is new and the full list of events, check out the following;
June 5
Opening Night
2025 Magnet Schedule giveaway presented by Visit Alamance
June 6
NC Strong Specialty Jersey presented by Glen Raven
Friday Fireworks presented by Visit Alamance set to the tunes of North Carolina's top artists
June 7
T-Shirt giveaway presented by Labcorp
June 11
School's Out Night #1 presented by Honda Powersports
June 12
Educator Appreciation
June 15
Father's Day
7-Inning Sunday
Post-game catch on the field with your dad
June 17
School's Out Night #2 presented by Honda Powersports
June 18
T-shirt giveaway presented by Country Inn & Suites
Sock Puppy Night
June 19
Thirsty Thursday
June 20
Friday Night Fireworks presented by Visit Alamance
June 21*
Danville Dairy Daddies vs. Sanford Spinners Double Header of the Old North State League
Agriculture Night
June 28
Hispanic Heritage Night
Specialty Jersey presented by Burlington Industries
June 29
7-Inning Sunday
Kids Run the Bases
July 4
Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks presented by Lumos
*Special Pre-Game Parachute Fly-In*
Military & Veteran Appreciation Specialty Jersey presented by ALCOVETS
July 5
Military & Veteran Appreciation Specialty Jersey presented by ALCOVETS
Scout Night
July 6
7-Inning Sunday
Military & Veteran Appreciation Specialty Jersey presented by ALCOVETS
Sock Puppy Night
$1 Hot Dogs presented by Curtis Hot Dogs
July 9
Summer Splash Day Game (11:00am First Pitch)
Featuring water slides, concourse games and more
July 10
First Responders Night presented by Alamance Community College
Officer Socksquatch Bobblehead giveaway
Alamance Chamber's Business at the Ballpark
July 11
Breast Cancer Awareness Specialty Jersey and Night with Little Pink Houses of Hope
Friday Night Fireworks presented by Visit Alamance
July 12
Community Arts & Culture Night
July 22
T-Shirt Giveaway
July 23
Sock Puppy Night
$1 Hot Dogs presented by Curtis Hot Dogs
July 29
Reading Challenge Recognition
July 30
Season Finale Fireworks Show
