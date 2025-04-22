Burlington Sock Puppets Set 2025 Promotional Schedule

April 22, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







Burlington, N.C. - The countdown to the fifth season of the Sock Puppets is now under the 50 day mark, as the club releases its Visit Alamance promotional schedule for the summer. Five firework shows, three $1 beers for Thirsty Thursdays, three t-shirt giveaways, Sock Puppy Nights where you can bring your dog for FREE and the Summer Splash Day Game are all making returns to the season.

Firework Shows: June 6, June 20, July 4, July 11, July 30

Specialty Jerseys: June 6, June 28, July 4-6, July 11

Sock Puppy Nights: June 18, July 5, July 6, July 23

Thirsty Thursdays/$1 Beer Nights: June 12, June 19, July 10

To see what is new and the full list of events, check out the following;

June 5

Opening Night

2025 Magnet Schedule giveaway presented by Visit Alamance

June 6

NC Strong Specialty Jersey presented by Glen Raven

Friday Fireworks presented by Visit Alamance set to the tunes of North Carolina's top artists

June 7

T-Shirt giveaway presented by Labcorp

June 11

School's Out Night #1 presented by Honda Powersports

June 12

Educator Appreciation

June 15

Father's Day

7-Inning Sunday

Post-game catch on the field with your dad

June 17

School's Out Night #2 presented by Honda Powersports

June 18

T-shirt giveaway presented by Country Inn & Suites

Sock Puppy Night

June 19

Thirsty Thursday

June 20

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Visit Alamance

June 21*

Danville Dairy Daddies vs. Sanford Spinners Double Header of the Old North State League

Agriculture Night

June 28

Hispanic Heritage Night

Specialty Jersey presented by Burlington Industries

June 29

7-Inning Sunday

Kids Run the Bases

July 4

Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks presented by Lumos

*Special Pre-Game Parachute Fly-In*

Military & Veteran Appreciation Specialty Jersey presented by ALCOVETS

July 5

Military & Veteran Appreciation Specialty Jersey presented by ALCOVETS

Scout Night

July 6

7-Inning Sunday

Military & Veteran Appreciation Specialty Jersey presented by ALCOVETS

Sock Puppy Night

$1 Hot Dogs presented by Curtis Hot Dogs

July 9

Summer Splash Day Game (11:00am First Pitch)

Featuring water slides, concourse games and more

July 10

First Responders Night presented by Alamance Community College

Officer Socksquatch Bobblehead giveaway

Alamance Chamber's Business at the Ballpark

July 11

Breast Cancer Awareness Specialty Jersey and Night with Little Pink Houses of Hope

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Visit Alamance

July 12

Community Arts & Culture Night

July 22

T-Shirt Giveaway

July 23

Sock Puppy Night

$1 Hot Dogs presented by Curtis Hot Dogs

July 29

Reading Challenge Recognition

July 30

Season Finale Fireworks Show

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from April 22, 2025

Burlington Sock Puppets Set 2025 Promotional Schedule - Burlington Sock Puppets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.