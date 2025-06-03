Elizabethton River Riders Announce Coaching Staff for 2025 Season

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders have announced their coaching staff for the 2025 Appalachian League season. Jeremy Owens will return as manager for their 2025 season. Joining Owens will be Andy Tomberlin as hitting coach, Josh Lucas as pitching coach, Chris Casias as fourth coach and Ayla Ahmad as trainer.

Tomberlin returns for his fourth year in the Appalachian League, and he brings more than 30 years of professional baseball experience. Tomberlin made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1993. He spent six seasons in the Majors, also playing for the Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, New York Mets and Detroit Tigers. After his playing days, he worked in scouting and player development for the Milwaukee Brewers as a hitting coach.

Lucas comes to the River Riders after coaching with the Kingsport Axmen last season. Lucas was a 2010 21st-round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals out of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. The right-handed pitcher reached the Major Leagues in 2017 with the St. Louis Cardinals and had stints with the Oakland Athletics in 2018 and Orioles in 2019.

Casias returns to Elizabethton for a third year. His coaching career began at Southeastern Oklahoma State as a student assistant in 2019. He then coached at Southeastern in 2021.

The Elizabethton River Riders 2025 season begins June 5 against the Tri-State Coal Cats in a three game homestand at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. River Riders 2025 season tickets, bonus book and group tickets are available now by calling (423) 547-6443.







