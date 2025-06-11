Owens, Crosland Power River Riders in Run-Rule Win over Otterbots

June 11, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







DANVILLE, Va. - Josh Owens drove in three runs and Jordan Crosland tallied four hits and two runs scored to help lead the Elizabethton River Riders to a 17-1, seven-inning run-rule victory over the Danville Otterbots on Tuesday night at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. Elizabethton scored 11 runs over the first two innings and cruised to its second win of the 2025 season.

The rundown

The River Riders (2-3) wasted no time jumping on Danville starter Dylan Blazer in the top of the first. After a leadoff double from Crosland, Elizabethton loaded the bases on two walks. A hit-by-pitch and throwing error brought home three runs, then Luke Donaghey's two-run double extended the lead to 6-0. Crosland capped the frame with an RBI single to make it 7-0 after one.

Cadyn Karl launched his first home run of the season during his River Riders debut in the second inning - a three-run shot to left-center - and Crosland added an RBI on a fielder's choice that scored Donaghey.

Owens continued his tear in the third with an RBI double, followed by a passed ball and wild pitch that allowed two more runs to cross. In the fourth, Crosland's second double of the night set the table for Eli Evans' RBI double, and Owens smashed a two-run triple to deep center to give Elizabethton a 17-1 advantage.

On the mound, Elizabethton used a combination of arms to hold Danville in check. Jevarra Martin Jr. got the start and allowed just a single run while striking out four. Matthew Porchas earned his first win of the season, throwing 2 2/3 innings of hitless baseball in relief. River Riders pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and allowed just three hits.

Stat of the game

4 - Owens picked up a season-high four base knocks, finishing 4-for-4 with a double, triple, hit-by-pitch and three runs scored.

Notes

Crosland went 4-for-6 with two doubles, two singles and two runs scored

Owens now has two triples and four extra-base hits on the year

Karl homered for the first time this season

The River Riders recorded 15 hits and drew six walks

Elizabethton scored in each of the first four innings

The pitching staff did not allow an extra-base hit

Next up

The River Riders (2-3) travel to Burlington, North Carolina, for a two-game series against the Sock Puppets. The first of the set will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be audio streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







Appalachian League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.