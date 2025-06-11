Johnson City starts strong but finishes short in a road loss to Tri-State

June 11, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







HUNTINGTON, WV- Things started slowly for both teams as Tri-State starter Mason Child and Doughboys starter Ashton Alston both got out of the first with no runs scored.

Johnson City would score first off a bases-loaded single by Ryan Jones bringing Jose Fernandez across home.

Things wouldn't stop there as Trey Majette scored on an infield ground ball by Jackson Reid.

Followed by a sacrifice flyout by Logan Dunn that scored Camden Kaufman, giving the Doughboys a three-run lead.

The Coal Cats would respond right back in the bottom of the frame with two runs.

A Jackson Golden groundball brought Jorge Gonzales-Febo home and Luke Kosko scored on a wild pitch to the backstop from third.

Johnson City then exploded with a six-run third inning, half of those coming from Logan Fyffe who cleared the loaded bases with a three RBI double making it a 9-2 ballgame.

The Coal Cats would not back down as a Ryan Maggy single and back-to-back doubles by Jackson Golden and Bishop Quarles cut the Doughboys lead to two.

Tri-State wasn't finished there as they claimed the lead in the fifth inning off a pair of hits from Luke Kosko and Bishop Quarles before Julio Solier topped it off with an RBI groundout making it an 11-9 score.

The lead would remain in the hands of Tri-State for the rest of the game as Cesar Gonzalez, Aiden Sites, and Branson McCloud shut down Johnson City for the rest of the game.

The trio combined for five scoreless innings to secure the victory for the Coal Cats 11-9.

The Johnson City Doughboys will be right back at Jack Cook Field tomorrow at 7 p.m. for the second of a two-game road series against the Tri-State Coal Cats.







