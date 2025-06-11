Axmen Bats Stay Hot in Win over Flyboys

June 11, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen are back to .500 after plating double-digit runs for a second consecutive day in their 11-5 victory over the Greeneville Flyboys on Wednesday.

Just like Tuesday's game, the Axmen's foe struck first, with Greeneville garnering an early 2-0 lead by the end of the second.

Kingsport didn't take long in responding, as Landis Davila hit a sharp grounder that went over the glove of Peyton Miller to drive in two runs in the top of the third.

Then in the fourth, Derrick Pitts and Jace Roossien both drove in a run to give Kingsport its first lead of the game. Greeneville tried to battle back, but a disastrous four-run sixth inning doomed Greeneville's efforts.

However, in the eighth, Greeneville loaded the bases with no outs while trailing, 10-5. Reliever Cristofer Cespedes stepped on the rubber and struck out the next two batters before the third flew out to center field to end the scoring threat.

Tyler Myatt added an insurance run with his first home run of the season after it snuck inside the right-field foul pole, then Cespedes slammed the door on the Flyboys.

The Flyboys now sit at 3-3 amid a three-game skid. Kingsport moves to 3-3 after its 1-3 start. The Axmen are hot, but can the offense continue to produce at this rate? It sure seems like it. Kingsport wraps up its two-game set against Greeneville at 7 p.m. Thursday.







