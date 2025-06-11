Axmen Bats Deliver Mercy-Rule Win

June 11, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Axmen put their offensive struggles to bed with an outburst in a 14-4 win Tuesday to split their first homestand against the Bristol State Liners.

The game got off to a rocky start when Bristol hung four runs on Kingsport in the first frame.

Jace Roossien got Kingsport on the board with his first hit of the season, which happened to be a two-RBI single.

With a 4-2 Bristol lead heading into the second inning, a repeat of the night before looked like it might be possible.

However, in the second inning Colin Larson, an outfielder from Boston College, launched a rocket over the center-field wall for his second home run of the season.

The momentum carried into a monster third inning that gave Kingsport the 8-4 lead. It started with an RBI triple from Blake Primrose, then was immediately followed by Roossien's RBI double. Ben Tryon recorded his first RBI with a sacrifice fly, then Derrick Pitts got his first RBI after he grounded into a fielder's choice.

The hits continued to stack up with RBI after RBI. A sacrifice fly from Primrose made the score 14-4 heading into the seventh, when Micah Wells finished the job, facing three batters and retiring all of them.

With the mercy rule in effect, Kingsport walked away with its first home win. J.J. Harrell was credited with the win after he struck out three batters in his two innings of relief.

The Axmen turn their attention to their next foe, as Kingsport is back in action Wednesday and Thursday night at Greeneville.







