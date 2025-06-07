Axmen Shut out in Series-Deciding Game

PULASKI, Va. - It was a quiet night for the Axmen bats as Kingsport dropped its opening series in the final contest, 4-0.

Kingsport and Pulaski both had less-than-stellar starts offensively, but the pitching was the key to the game early on. The River Turtles finally had a starter go past two innings with a gem of a performance from Landry Jurecka, as he tossed five shutout innings en route to claiming his first win.

The early run of the game came in the bottom of the third inning when Brayden Ricketts delivered an RBI knock.

Pulaski's pitching helped it cruise down the stretch with help from Kyle Knoll. The River Turtles added three more runs in the sixth inning, starting with an RBI single from first baseman Aiden Torrez. Tyler Sparrer was then walked with the bases loaded, and then Kennedy Drexler brought a run in as he grounded into a fielder's choice.

Hunter Pankey finished the game for the Turtles as he hurled two shutout innings.

The bats never got going and the Axmen weren't able to get hits when runners got into scoring position.

The double-digit run streak was bound to come to an end, but it was unexpected to come in shutout fashion. All in all, it was an action-packed series and a great way to start the 2025 Appalachian League season.







