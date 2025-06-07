Flyboys Complete Doubleheader Sweep of Otterbots

June 7, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys (3-0) became the lone team in the Appalachian League to emerge from the opening weekend of action undefeated, taking down the defending champion Danville Otterbots (0-3) in two high-scoring affairs Saturday. After a 5-0 shutout win Thursday, the Flyboys locked up the series with a 15-8 win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader and secured the sweep with a 12-8 victory in the nightcap.

Game 1

After second baseman Tyler Inge (0-for-2, 3 RBI) brought home right fielder Mycah Jordan (3-for-3, 4 R, 2 SB) to open the scoring in the bottom of the first, the Otterbots responded with a leadoff triple from right fielder Khaleel Pratt (1-for-3, 2 R), who scored on a wild pitch to even the ledger, 1-1, in the second. Danville then took a 4-1 lead with a three-run third inning, punctuated by a two-run triple from left fielder Garrett Shull (1-for-2, 2 RBI).

From then on, the Flyboys were in control. They tied the game, 4-4, with a two-run homer from designated hitter Ezra McNaughton (2-for-4, 4 RBI) in the bottom of the third inning. Greeneville then batted around in the fourth inning, scoring six times. McNaughton punctuated the onslaught with a two-run double. Danville scored four times in the fifth with run-scoring knocks from shortstop Mason Pangborn (1-for-4, RBI), first baseman Aimon Chandler (1-for-4, 2 RBI) and designated hitter Alexander Sifford (2-for-4, RBI).

Leading 10-8 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Flyboys responded with a five-spot to put the game out of reach, taking advantage of five Otterbots walks. The visitors walked eight Flyboys hitters in the game. Jace Smith (1-0) earned the win out of the bullpen, striking out three batters in 1 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. Drew Mattox (IP, H, 0 R) shut the door with a scoreless frame, sealing the 15-8 victory and locking up the series for the Flyboys.

Game 2

Danville scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning on a balk and a bases-loaded walk, but Flyboys starter AJ Diaz (IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) responded by striking out the next three batters in order to limit the damage. The Otterbots led 2-0 after the first. After reliever Tre Jackson (2 IP, H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) delivered a scoreless second inning, the Flyboys hung seven runs on the Otterbots in the bottom of the second.

McNughton (2-4, HR, 2 RBI) led off the inning with an opposite-field solo home run, while right fielder Reid Haire (1-for-4, RBI) and second baseman Peyton Miller (1-for-4, 2 RBI) added base hits that each scored a pair of runs. Only two of the seven runs allowed by Otterbots reliever Landon Lorson (L, IP, 6 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, SO) were earned following a fielding error by Danville shortstop Zach Altamura. The Otterbots surrendered nine unearned runs on the night.

The Otterbots trimmed the Flyboys' lead to 7-4 after sending eight men to the plate in the top of the third inning, but Jackson stranded the bases loaded after a timely popout. The Flyboys held the Otterbots at bay the rest of the way after numerous pitching and defensive miscues by the 2024 league champions. Emery Dawkins (IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 SO) sealed the Flyboys sweep, striking out the side to lock up the 12-8 victory in the series finale.

Next up

Holding a 3-0 record and a one-game lead over the Bristol State Liners, the Flyboys head to Bluefield for a two-game series versus the Ridge Runners (1-2) beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday. They will return home to host the Kingsport Axmen at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







