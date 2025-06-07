Doughboys Split Saturday's Doubleheader Against State Liners

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.- There was double the action at TVA Credit Union Ballpark as the Johnson City Doughboys and Bristol Stateliners played a doubleheader to make up for Friday's rainout.

The beginning of game one was in the hands of the pitchers, as Joe LoPinto and Kade Foluke both held the State Liners scoreless through the first 3 innings.

Bristol's starting pitcher Max Owens would match them with 3 scoreless innings of his own, giving up 0 hits and striking out 5.

The top of the 4th inning had the Doughboys firing on all cylinders, when Ryan Jones opened up the scoring with an RBI double, then followed by a bases-loaded line drive off the top of the wall by Camden Kaufman scoring 3 more before Bristol pitcher Aidan Savona would walk in a run making it 5-0.

Bristol's Catcher Hayden Blair responded in the bottom of the 4th with a solo home run to get the State Liners on the board.

But it was all Johnson City from there as they scored 8 more runs in the 5th as Camden Kaufman and Jackson Reid both hit 2 RBI doubles, while returner Nate Conner brought in another with an RBI single. Followed by a Jose Fernandez 3-run home run, by the end of the inning the Doughboys had a commanding 13-1 lead.

The State Liners would try to hold on, scoring 4 in the bottom of the 6th off walks.

Ultimately it was not enough for the State Liners as the Doughboys won their first game of the year 13-5 in game 1 of the doubleheader.

The second game saw a shift in momentum to the State Liners early as starter Reid Brosnan gives up an early run on a Jaxon Walker grounder that brought Collin Dobson across home.

Bristol scored 3 more runs in the 2nd off Doughboys pitcher Charley Mau, two coming from ground balls with the bases loaded, then a RBI double by Chris Patterson.

In the 3rd Dobson roped one up the middle bringing in both Hayden Blair and Beau Revord.

The rest of the game would be scoreless as Ryan Smith, Nolan Medley and Ricky O'Dette combined to hold Bristol to no hits in the final 3 innings of defense.

Unfortunately for Johnson City, the bullpens were hot for both sides. After being held to 2 hits and no runs by starting pitcher Michael Fliss through 3 innings, Alex Sotiropoulos and Hunter Barber held down the State Liners lead by not giving up another hit for the final 4 innings and securing the shutout.

Bristol wins game two of the doubleheader 6-0, anf takes the opening series 2-1.

The Doughboys have Sunday off but will be right back at TVA Credit Union Ballpark Monday, June 10th for the first of a two game series against the Burlington Sock Puppets. First pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







