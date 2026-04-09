Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on April 9, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys coaching staff has been announced for the Appalachian League's 2026 season. Along with manager Dave Anderson is returning pitching coach Reid Casey, hitting coach Rob Selna, returning fourth coach Gary Thurman, and athletic trainer Kaitlyn Diddle.

The 2026 campaign will mark Reid Casey's third as the Pitching Coach for the Johnson City Doughboys.

Casey pitched four collegiate seasons in Johnson City for the East Tennessee State University from 1999-2002 before playing four professional seasons, half of those being with the Cleveland organization. Making his Appy League debut in 2002, Casey would spend time with the Burlington Indians before returning to his alma mater for five seasons as a pitching coach. Casey is the co-owner of RBI Tri-Cities in Johnson City, as well as the current pitching coach for Elizabethton High School.

Newcomer Rob Selna joins the staff as hitting coach for the 2026 season.

Selna enters his fifth season in the Appalachian League after spending the previous four seasons as the hitting coach for the Burlington Sock Puppets. A former player at San Joaquin Delta College, Selna began his coaching career at the University of the Pacific, where he served as an assistant coach for five seasons. He later returned to San Joaquin Delta College as an assistant for four years and has added 15 years of experience as a high school coach. Selna has also coached at the summer collegiate level, serving as hitting coach for Wareham (Cape Cod League) in 2019 and Walnut Creek (California League) in 2021.

Gary Thurman enters his second year in Johnson City with nine years of Major League playing experience.

A first-round draft pick (21st overall) by the Kansas City Royals, Thurman would go on to play for the Royals (1987-92), Detroit Tigers (1993), Seattle Mariners (1995) and the New York Mets (1997). In his coaching career, Thurman held many roles and instructional positions such as first base coach for both the Mariners (2007) and Miami Marlins (2012), as well as time with the Cleveland Indians as their Baserunning Coordinator from 2008-11 and the Washington Nationals Outfield and Baserunning Coordinator in 2017. Most recently, Thurman coached internationally in Taiwan as the Wei Chuan Dragons Bench Coach in 2022 and their Minor League coordinator in 2023-24.

Kaitlyn Diddle will join the Doughboys' coaching staff in 2026 as an athletic trainer. While this will be her first season with the team, she is no stranger to the Tri-Cities region. Diddle brings an extensive background working in both high school and collegiate settings. She currently serves at the BucSports Orthopedic Clinic at East Tennessee State University, further strengthening her ties to the local community.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome back our returning coaches and introduce some outstanding new additions to Johnson City for the 2026 season," said Doughboys GM Patrick Ennis. "This group brings a great blend of continuity, experience, and fresh energy that will elevate TVA Credit Union Ballpark, and we can't wait for our fans to be part of it."







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