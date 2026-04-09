20 Appalachian League Alumni on New Top 30 Prospects Lists

Published on April 9, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League has 133 alumni in affiliated baseball that have begun their 2026 seasons across six different levels of professional baseball. Two alumni are in the Major Leagues, six in Triple-A, 32 in Double-A, 47 in High-A, 37 in Single-A and nine in Rookie Leagues.

For the third straight season, Jordan Leasure (Elizabethton '21) made the Chicago White Sox Opening Day roster. Leasure became the first Appy League alum to reach the Majors when he debuted on March 30, 2024. Kyle Karros (Greeneville '21) made his first Opening Day roster and started at third base in the Colorado Rockies season opener. Karros became the first former Appy League position player to reach the Majors when he debuted on Aug. 8, 2025.

Kaelen Culpepper (Bluefield '22), the league's highest-drafted player and top-ranked prospect, began his season in Triple-A. The Minnesota Twins selected Culpepper in the first round (21st overall) in 2024; he is the Twins' No. 2 prospect and MLB's No. 49 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Marcus Phillips (Elizabethton '24), the league's second-highest drafted player, started his professional career in High-A. The Boston Red Sox drafted Phillips in the first round (33rd overall) in 2025. He is the Red Sox No. 9 prospect.

The White Sox lead all organizations with nine former Appy League players, nine different organizations have six. All 30 teams have at least one Appy League alum in their organization. The Greeneville Flyboys lead all Appy League teams with 22 alumni in affiliated baseball, while the Burlington Sock Puppets and Elizabethton River Riders are tied for second with 18 alumni each.

The Spokane Indians, the Rockies High-A Affiliate, lead the way with four alumni on their roster. Ten Minor League teams have three alumni on their roster. The Midwest League leads all leagues with 20 alumni while the South Atlantic League has 17 and the Carolina League and Texas League both have 14.







Appalachian League Stories from April 9, 2026

20 Appalachian League Alumni on New Top 30 Prospects Lists - ApL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.