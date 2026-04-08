Johnson City Doughboys Welcome Back Manager Dave Anderson for the 2026 Season

Published on April 8, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys announce the return of Dave Anderson as the manager for their 2026 season. Anderson has spent over 40 years playing and coaching at the collegiate and professional level.

"I'm excited to be back in Johnson City for another season with the Doughboys." said Anderson. "What we are building here is special with this community, this organization, and these players. We're ready to get back to work and make 2026 something fans can be proud of."

The Louisville, Kentucky native was a standout player in both football and baseball for the University of Memphis, where he was inducted to the M Club Hall of Fame in 1989. He would later go on to return to the University of Memphis as its head baseball coach from 2001-2004.

Anderson was drafted in the 1st round of the 1981 draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played for 10 years in the Major Leagues with the Dodgers and San Franciso Giants, having won a World Series with the Dodgers in 1988. After retiring in 1992, Anderson has since been involved in coaching at every level in baseball. He has spent time as a manager in the minor leagues for the Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Angels. He also has coached on the major league level with the Texas Rangers and was a part of their World Series team in 2010.

"We are fired up to have Dave Anderson back in Johnson City," said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis. "The energy, knowledge, and championship- level experience he brings to our clubhouse is unmatched, and we know he is going to set the tone for a big 2026 season."

The Johnson City Doughboys begin their season on June 8 inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Elizabethton River Riders.







Appalachian League Stories from April 8, 2026

Johnson City Doughboys Welcome Back Manager Dave Anderson for the 2026 Season - Johnson City Doughboys

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