Flyboys Drop Series Opener to Kingsport

June 11, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys' rough week continued Wednesday night at Pioneer Park as they fell, 11-5, to the Kingsport Axmen. The visitors' potent offense was firing on all cylinders for the second straight night, collecting 14 hits and leaning on the top of their lineup for the bulk of the damage.

Kingsport left fielder Alex Kelsey, center fielder Derrick Pitts and catcher Jace Roossien combined to go 9-for-16 with seven runs scored. First baseman Ben Tryon (1-for-4, 3 RBI), right fielder Landis Davila (1-for-5, 3 RBI) and designated hitter Tyler Myatt (2-for-5, HR, 2 R) took advantage of the plethora of scoring opportunities afforded to them by the top of the lineup. After two great nights at Bluefield, Flyboys pitchers struggled. They walked just three hitters in two games at Bluefield but walked 12 Axmen hitters Wednesday.

Greeneville (3-3) left two runners on base in three separate innings and left the bases loaded in the eighth inning, watching its best chance at a comeback fall by the wayside. It had the tying run on deck, trailing, 10-5, but Axmen (3-3) reliever Cris Cespedes (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K) retired the middle third of the Flyboys lineup in order to limit them to just one run.

Next up

The Flyboys conclude their series versus Kingsport at 7 p.m. Thursday for Flyboys Eras Night 2.0, where fans can expect exciting music, games, friendship bracelets and more. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







Appalachian League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.