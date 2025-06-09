Ezra McNaughton Named Appalachian League Player of the Week

June 9, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







Greeneville Flyboys infielder/outfielder Ezra McNaughton has been named Appalachian League Player of the Week.

The freshman from BYU is already off to a blazing hot start to the 2025 season for the Flyboys. McNaughton played in the first three games of the season, recording a .500 batting average with three runs, two homers, eight RBI and three stolen bases. There is not a single box that was not checked on the box score this week for McNaughton. He hit two homers in the Flyboys doubleheader Saturday that sparked the team's offensive explosion in both games.

McNaughton is currently leading the league in RBI and is currently tied for the league lead in home runs. The Flyboys under manager Jack Wilson currently hold a 3-0 record atop the Appalachian League West and have an astonishing plus-16 run differential to start the season.

The Flyboys will be back in action tonight, June 9, on the road against the Bluefield Ridge Runners. The Flyboys return home June 11 to face the Kingsport Axmen. Tickets can be purchased at flyboysbaseball.com.







Appalachian League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.