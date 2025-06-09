Doughboys walk off the Sock Puppets in thrilling fashion

June 9, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City, Tenn. - Monday's matchup between the Johnson City Doughboys and the Burlington Sock Puppets had everything a baseball fan could ever ask for.

It started with strong pitching from both starters, Burlington's Anthony Neubeck threw the first 4 innings for the Sock Puppets allowing no runs and only a singular hit on top of 6 strikeouts.

Doughboys starter Bryson Thacker kept right up with him as he went 4 innings himself with no hits and 6 strikeouts of his own.

Burlington struck first in the top of the 5th inning when a triple to the wall from Chandler Jennings allowed Avery Smith and Orlando Fernandez to give the Sock Puppets a 2-0 lead.

Both teams would go scoreless in the 6th and 7th innings before Dusty Vela scored on a bases-loaded ground ball, a throwing error by the Doughboys also saw Preston Yaucher score on the same play in the top of the 8th.

A line drive hit by Jeter Polledo was caught by shortstop Willie Hurt, but yet another error gave up another run as Dominic Krupinski made it a 5-0 ballgame.

But the Doughboys were not out of it yet, with the bases loaded designated hitter Ryan Jones grounded one to third bringing in Logan Fyffe before pitcher Cameron Poe walked in 2 more runs in both Ryan Jones and Jackson Jones making it 5-3.

Poe would throw a wild pitch into the backstop bringing across Tre Majette as the comeback kept forming for Johnson City now trailing 5-4.

Things got dicey in the top of the 8th as Burlington loaded the bases, but pitcher Ryan Smith cleaned it up as he struck out Wade Shelly with the bases loaded, then followed it up with a 3 up, 3 down 9th inning with 2 more strikeouts.

Entering the bottom of the 9th the Doughboys trailed by just a singular run, Willie Hurt and Logan Dunn got things started with back-to-back singles, and Jack Jones would walk on a full count to load the bases.

Ryan Jones would then fly out to right field and Tre Majette goes down swinging at strikes to put the Doughboys back against the wall.

Down to the last out, it was none other than Jose Fernandez, who on a pinch-hit with the bases loaded and 2 outs, drilled a line drive off the right-center field wall to bring in Hurt and Dunn and give the Doughboys their walk-off win 6-5.

The Doughboys are back in action tomorrow right back at TVA Credit Union Ballpark for the second and final game of the quick series between Burlington. First pitch at 7p.m.







