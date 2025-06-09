Flyboys Fall in Pitchers' Duel at Bluefield

June 9, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Bluefield, Va. - The Greeneville Flyboys (3-1) took their first loss of the season at Bluefield (2-2) on Monday, falling in the series opener versus the Ridge Runners, 2-1. It was a pitchers' duel, scoreless until first baseman Layne Akers (0-for-2, RBI) gave the Flyboys a 1-0 lead, plating third baseman Jace Patton (0-for-3, R) with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning. Right-handed hurler Evan Kay (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K) retired the side in order to send the Flyboys to the eighth with their one-run advantage intact, but after Ridge Runners reliever Chase Blease responded in kind, Bluefield rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame.

Southpaw Garrett Mackowiak (BS, 1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, K) surrendered a leadoff walk to Bluefield third baseman Chris Daniels (0-for-1, 2 BB, R), who scored on a double from shortstop Robert Tate (1-for-2, 2B, RBI) to tie the game. After Ridge Runners center fielder Cole Decker (0-for-3, R, SB) was hit by a pitch and stole second base, second baseman Cristino Tufano (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) stung a ball into the right-center field gap, scoring Decker to give the Ridge Runners a 2-1 lead they did not relinquish. Evan Mobley (1 IP, H, K) allowed a leadoff single to newly-minted Appalachian League Player of the Week Ezra McNaughton (1-for-3, BB, SB), but McNaughton was thrown out attempting to steal second base. Mobley retired the next two Flyboys hitters in order to seal the 2-1 Bluefield win.

Both pitching staffs were prolific in Monday's low-scoring affair. Flyboys starter Kellan Klosterman (5 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K) took a perfect game into the fifth inning and, after loading the bases with one out, induced a double-play ball to end the threat. Klosterman and Kay combined to hold batters one-through-four in the Bluefield lineup to a combined 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts. Bluefield lefty starter Christian Southwell (4 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) and relief pitcher Victor Christal (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K) were equally impressive for the home nine.

