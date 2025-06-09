Ezra McNaughton, Kenyon Collins Earn First Appalachian League Weekly Honors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced today that Greeneville's Ezra McNaughton and Tri-State's Kenyon Collins were named Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of June 5-8.

McNaughton, 21, earned Player of the Week honors after batting .500 (5-for-10) with two home runs, eight RBI and three runs scored over three games for the Flyboys. He ended the week tied for fourth in batting average, tied for second in slugging percentage (1.200), third in OPS (1.783), and tied for the league lead in home runs.

McNaughton hit safely in all three games to open the season for Greeneville. He reached base three times in the June 5 matchup against Danville, going 1-for-2 with a single, two RBI, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, and two stolen bases. In Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, he went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double, and four RBI. McNaughton closed out the week with another 2-for-4 performance, highlighted by a solo homer, two runs scored, two RBI, and a stolen base in Game 2.

The Mesa, Ariz., native comes to the Appy League after completing his freshman year at Brigham Young. McNaughton appeared in 21 games for the Cougars, starting six of them. He collected five hits, two doubles, one triple and four RBI this spring.

Collins, 19, earned Pitcher of the Week honors after a dominant 2025 summer debut, pitching to the tune of a 0.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts for the Coal Cats. Collins delivered four scoreless frames and allowed only two hits en route to a 5-0 shutout win for Tri-State in their series finale against Elizabethton on June 7. The right-hander currently leads all Appy League pitchers in strikeouts and is tied for the lead in ERA.

The Ona, W.Va., native returns to the Coal Cats after his freshman season at Marshall. This past spring at Marshall, Collins appeared in 13 games (four starts) and had 12 strikeouts in 14.2 innings. In 2024, he appeared in 10 games (five starts) for Tri-State where he had a 3.68 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 29.1 innings pitched.







