Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2025 Roster

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys have announced their roster for the 2025 Appalachian League season. The 32-man roster is made up of 18 pitchers and 14 position players from colleges all over the nation.

"This is a championship-caliber roster, and we couldn't be more excited to see this group of talented players take the field at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on June 5," said Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis.

The Johnson City infield is full of new faces, starting with Lleyton Daily (Chandler Gilbert Community College), Logan Fyffe (Missouri State), Willie Hurt (Virginia Tech), Jackson Jones (Tennessee), Camden Kaufman (New Mexico State), Trey Majette (Jacksonville State) and Dane Morrow (Tennessee).

Returning to the outfield for the Doughboys are Nate Conner (Walters State Community College/East Tennessee State) and Logan Dunn (Missouri State), joined by newcomers Paris Pridgen (Austin Peay) and Jackson Reid (Chandler Gilbert Community College).

Pitching for Johnson City in 2025, Griffin Howell (Northern Kentucky), Joe LoPinto (Canisius), Ricky O'Dette (Lake-Sumter State College/Saint Leo) and Ryan Smith (Walters State CC) will all be returning to the Doughboys. Alongside them are Ashton Alston (Alabama), Ethan Breslin (Florida Southern), Reid Brosnan (Georgia Tech), Joel Core (Bethune-Cookman), Kade Foulke (Austin Peay), Carson French (Northern Kentucky), Chase Keen, Charley Mau (Penn State), Nolan Medley (Lenoir-Rhyne), Major Osbolt (Walters State Community College), Brian Smith (Canisius), Tre Speer (Austin Peay), Stefan Swee (Monmouth) and Bryson Thacker (Tennessee).

Brandon Chang (Brown), Jose Fernandez (Bethune-Cookman) and Ryan Jones (Canisius) are the catchers for the Doughboys this season.

The Johnson City Doughboys will kick off the 2025 season Thursday, June 5, inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Bristol State Liners.







