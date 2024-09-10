Johnson City Doughboys Win 2024 Appalachian League Promotional Award

September 10, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Appalachian League announced that the Johnson City Doughboys are the recipient of the 2024 Promotional Award. The Promotional Award is given to the club that demonstrated outstanding promotional work during the season.

The Doughboys led the Appalachian League in attendance this season by providing affordable family entertainment to the people of Johnson City. The Doughboys' promotional schedule included premium giveaways and a variety of theme nights. The Doughboys flaunted specialty jerseys throughout the season, including camoflauge jerseys on Wednesdays, Make-A-Wish Night jerseys, as well as one-of-a-kind Scooby Doo jerseys. Also, in partnership with ETSU Alumni Association, the team hosted Johnson City Connect Night with their very own Johnson City themed jerseys. There was always something fun happening at TVA Credit Union Ballpark this season. Dollar Days on Mondays and Tuesdays were just as successful as big theme nights on weekends. The Doughboys hosted several family friendly nights such as Star Wars Night, Pirates and Princess Night, Margaritaville Night, and Honky Tonk Night.

"We strive to bring fun family entertainment to Johnson City during the Doughboys games that is affordable for everyone," said Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis. "To see young to old laughing, and having a great time means so much to our front office staff. The support from our fans has been tremendous and we are setting our sights on some even bigger nights in 2025!"

