Doughboys Unveil 2025 Coaching Staff

May 20, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys have announced their coaching staff for the Appalachian League's 2025 season. The staff consists of manager Dave Anderson, returning pitching coach Reid Casey, hitting coach Gary Thurman, fourth coach Larry Owens, athletic trainer Matt Doyle and data coordinator Sam Thatcher.

With many new faces on the Doughboys staff this year, Anderson will bring more than 40 years of player and coaching experience to his first year with the Appy League.

Coming out of the University of Memphis, Anderson was drafted in the first round (No. 22 overall) in 1981 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Anderson played 10 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Dodgers (1983-89, 1992) and the San Francisco Giants (1990-91) winning a World Series title in 1988. Anderson would go on to hold numerous Minor League coaching positions and was a part of the Texas Rangers coaching staff from 2009-13, where he won two American League pennants.

Casey begins his second year with the Doughboys as the only returning staff member.

Casey pitched four collegiate seasons in Johnson City for the East Tennessee State from 1999-2002 before playing four professional seasons, half of those being with the Cleveland organization. Making his Appy League debut in 2002, Casey would spend time with the Burlington Indians before returning to his alma mater for five seasons as a pitching coach. Casey is the co-owner of RBI Tri-Cities in Johnson City, as well as the current pitching coach for Elizabethton High School.

"I'm looking forward to being back in my hometown coaching for a great organization in a great league -- top-notch all the way. I look forward to a competitive summer and to see the development of these young players," Casey said.

Thurman enters his first year in Johnson City with nine years of Major League playing experience.

A first-round draft pick (No. 21 overall) by the Kansas City Royals, Thurman would go on to play for the Royals (1987-92), Detroit Tigers (1993), Seattle Mariners (1995) and the New York Mets (1997). In his coaching career, Thurman held many roles and instructional positions such as first base coach for both the Mariners (2007) and Miami Marlins (2012), as well as time with the Cleveland Indians as their baserunning coordinator from 2008-11 and the Washington Nationals outfield and baserunning coordinator in 2017. Most recently, Thurman coached internationally in Taiwan as the Wei Chuan Dragons bench coach in 2022 and their minor league coordinator in 2023-24.

Owens adds layers of coaching experience to Johnson City this season.

Owens began his professional career as a 27th-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in 1990 out of Armstrong State, where he played a season in the Appy League with the Pulaski Braves. Owens would coach under Anderson at Memphis from 2001-04 before spending a year as an area scout for the Boston Red Sox (2006) and Minor League pitching coach for the Chicago White Sox (2007-13). Since then, Owens returned for a short stint in the Appy League as pitching coach for the Bristol White Sox from 2011-13, before coaching nine seasons at Bellarmine University, totaling 212 wins over that time.

"I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity," Owens said. "I love what the Appy League is all about with the focus being player development. I also get to work with my former boss Dave Anderson which is a plus."

Joining the rest of the Doughboys coaching staff are Doyle and Thatcher. Doyle is a first-year graduate assistant out of East Tennessee State, graduating from West Virginia in May 2023 with a bachelor of science in athletic training. Thatcher worked as a student manager in analytics, data and video at Tennessee; he will graduate in August with a degree in sports management and has done numerous operations for the Volunteers baseball team.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring this legendary coaching staff to Johnson City for the 2025 season," Doughboys GM Patrick Ennis said. "Their passion, experience and winning mindset are going to bring a whole new level of energy to TVA Credit Union Ballpark - and we can't wait for fans to be part of it!"







Doughboys Unveil 2025 Coaching Staff - Johnson City Doughboys

