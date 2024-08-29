Johnson City Doughboys Announce Styles Martin as New Assistant General Manager

August 29, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys have announced Styles Martin as their new Assistant General Manager effective immediately. Martin takes over as Assistant General Manager after serving the previous season as the Director of Ticket Sales.

Martin will be entering his fourth year in baseball, all with the Johnson City Doughboys, he began his career in 2022 as a box office intern. He has taken on more responsibilities year after year while he was in the Sports Management Graduate Program at East Tennessee State University. In May of 2024 Styles graduated with a Master's of Science in Sports Management.

"I am honored to step into this new role within the Johnson City Doughboys organization and Boyd Sports," Martin said." Johnson City has so much to offer, and I look forward to continuing to work with community leaders to help bring family fun entertainment to TVA Credit Union Ballpark in 2025!"

Martin is originally from Summerfield, NC. He graduated from East Tennessee State University in May of 2022 where he was the Outstanding Undergrad Student of the Year of Klemmer College. In 2023 Styles won the "Hustler of the Year Award" for Boyd Sports, as he led the charge in setting new records in ticket sales for Johnson City. Currently, Martin is serving on the board for the brand new ETSU Sports Science Task Force Program.

"I am excited to have Styles join us in a new capacity with the Doughboys family and the Johnson City community," General Manager Patrick Ennis said. "This was a no-brainer decision as Styles has been instrumental in our success over the past few years. We have a lot of plans for 2025, and Styles will be a big part of that moving forward."

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 29, 2024

Johnson City Doughboys Announce Styles Martin as New Assistant General Manager - Johnson City Doughboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.