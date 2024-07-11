Seven Extra-Base Hits Propel Doughboys to Win Over Greeneville

July 11, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Doughboys would bounce back in a big way, defeating division-leading Greeneville 7-1.

The game would start quickly for the Doughboys as Nate Conner would power his second homer of the summer over the fence in right, opening up the scoring in the second for Johnson City.

The scoring wouldn't end there as the Doughboys would hit three consecutive doubles with two outs from Austin Lemon, Carson Kerce and Gunner Boree to extend the lead to five.

Weston Rouse would start for the Doughboys and settle in immediately, not allowing a runner to touch third until the sixth inning.

The offense wouldn't stop in the third as the newest Doughboy, Josh Hines, would bring in Nate Conner, extending the lead to 6-0. The 6-0 lead would hold for the middle portions of the ballgame before a two-out double in the sixth would bring home Greeneville's first run.

The sixth and Weston Rouse's night would end as he threw six innings of one-run ball while striking out four.

The Doughboys would take an inning but would answer the run with the team's fifth double of the night off the bat of Will Epstein, bringing in another run.

Ryan Smith would enter in relief in the seventh and continue where Rouse left off.

The Flyboys would fail to have a runner reach second in the final three innings, as Gunner Boree would pull down a liner, closing out Smith's three-inning save.

The win brings the Doughboys back to .500 on the season at 15-15 and puts them solely in second place in the division, as every other West division team lost on Thursday.

The Doughboys will look for a series sweep of the Flyboys in Greeneville on Friday.

