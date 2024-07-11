Big Inning Costs River Riders Against Coal Cats

July 11, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







A six-run fifth inning for the Coal Cats was the turning point in the River Riders' 9-2 loss in the series opener to Tri-State on Thursday night.

Elizabethton (12-19) jumped ahead early against Tri-State (12-20) after Kevin Hall Jr. (Purdue Fort Wayne) doubled in the third to score two. Hall Jr., who came in as a defensive substitution, was Elizabethton's top hitter with two hits, two RBI and one walk.

The Coal Cats got their first run of the game in the fourth inning when Chace Chaplin (Yale) scored on a pickoff error.

Tri-State broke it open in the fifth to take the lead. Cooper McKenzie (Bowling Green) doubled to tie the game, Spencer Barnett (West Virginia) singled to score two more, Chaplin reached on a fielder's choice and Ryan Limerick (California) doubled to score two more. Chaplin finished with two hits and scored two runs.

The Coal Cats struck for another run in the sixth on a McKenzie single. McKenzie finished the night with three hits, two RBIs and one run scored.

The Coal Cats added the finishing touches in the seventh on a Trent Adelman (VCU) sacrifice fly. Adelman finished with one hit, one RBI and scored a run.

Spencer Atkins (Akron) was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders. He pitched 4 1/3 innings as the starter, allowed nine hits, four earned runs, walked three and struck out three. The River Riders also got one and two-thirds innings from Carson Caudill (Purdue Fort Wayne), one inning from Sam Novotny (Johnson County Community College), one inning from Gus Rogers (GateWay Community College) and one inning from Myles Green (New Orleans).

Kenyon Collins (Marshall) got the win for Tri-State. He pitched five innings as the starter, allowed three hits, two runs, three walks and struck out five. The Coal Cats also got two innings out of Jeff Martz (GateWay Community College) one inning from Mason Bell (Motlow State Community College) and Ben Rabatin (Kent State).

Elizabethton finished with five hits and two errors. Tri-State finished with 12 hits and no errors.

Up next, the River Riders will look for the split against the Coal Cats at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Friday. The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

