Former MLB World Series Champion Dave Anderson Named Johnson City Doughboys Manager

February 24, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys announce Dave Anderson as the manager for their 2025 season. Anderson has spent over 40 years playing and coaching at the collegiate and professional level.

"I'm thrilled to announce that I will be the new manager of the Johnson City Doughboys for the 2025 season." said Anderson. "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to get started. Looking forward to an amazing season and seeing everyone in 2025!"

The Louisville, Kentucky native was a standout player in both football and baseball for the University of Memphis, where he was inducted to the M Club Hall of Fame in 1989. He would later go on to return to the University of Memphis as its head baseball coach from 2001-2004.

Anderson was drafted in the 1st round of the 1981 draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played for 10 years in the Major Leagues with the Dodgers and San Franciso Giants, having won a World Series with the Dodgers in 1988. Anderson was famously replaced by Kirk Gibson as a pinch hitter who would go and hit his historic home run off of Dennis Eckersley.

After retiring in 1992, Anderson has since been involved in coaching at every level in baseball. He has spent time as a manager in the minor leagues for the Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Angels. He also has coached on the major league level with the Texas Rangers and was a part of their World Series team in 2010.

"We are excited to welcome Dave to the Doughboys and Johnson City this summer," said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis. "His experience playing and coaching at the professional level will have not only a positive impact on the field, but in our community as well."

The Johnson City Doughboys begin their season on June 5 inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Bristol State Liners.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from February 24, 2025

Former MLB World Series Champion Dave Anderson Named Johnson City Doughboys Manager - Johnson City Doughboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.