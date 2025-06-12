Flyboys Rained out against Axmen

June 12, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys (3-3) were unable to play for a series split versus the Kingsport Axmen (3-3) on Thursday. The series finale, which was scheduled for 7 p.m., was postponed due to rain. The game will be played as the front end of a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. on June 24. All tickets purchased for Thursday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to any other 2025 Flyboys home game.

Next up

The Flyboys head to Huntington, West Virginia for a three-game series versus Tri-State beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. They will return home to host the Bristol State Liners at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 19. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







