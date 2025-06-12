River Riders Fall to Sock Puppets in Run-Rule Defeat

BURLINGTON, N.C. - Jayden Lobliner blasted his first home run of the season, but the Elizabethton River Riders were overpowered by the Burlington Sock Puppets in an 11-1 run-rule loss on Thursday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium. Burlington scored in four of the final five innings to secure the two-game series sweep.

The Rundown

Lobliner put the River Riders (2-5) on the board early, launching a solo home run to left center in the second inning for his first long ball of the year. Jack Ratcliffe doubled to open the third, and Josh Owens added his third double of the season in the sixth, but the River Riders stranded seven runners on base and could not mount a sustained rally.

Burlington answered quickly with a two-run homer from Zach Jackson in the third inning and added four more runs in a wild fifth frame that included two Elizabethton errors. The Sock Puppets padded their lead in the sixth and eighth, highlighted by Jackson's second home run of the night and a four-hit performance from Orlando Fernandez.

Elizabethton used four pitchers, with starter Jake Yeager allowing four earned runs over 4 1/3 innings and Charlie Spoonhour absorbing two runs across 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Stat of the Game

2 - Jackson homered twice for Burlington, driving in three runs and scoring three times in the win.

Notes

Lobliner's second-inning blast was Elizabethton's first home run since June 11

Owens extended his team lead in doubles (3) and stolen bases (2)

Jordan Crosland went hitless for the first time this season but maintained a .455 average

Ratcliffe and Evans each recorded their third hits of the season

Fernandez went 4-for-4 with a homer, double, and two RBIs for Burlington

Elizabethton committed three errors in the field and allowed two unearned runs

Next Up

The River Riders (2-5) complete their seven-game road trip with a weekend series against the Kingsport Axmen. The first game of the three-game set will be played on Friday, June 13. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be audio-streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







