River Riders Suffer Walk-Off Loss to Sock Puppets in Series Opener

June 11, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Elizabethton River Riders took a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth but could not hold off the Burlington Sock Puppets, falling, 4-3, on a walk-off single Wednesday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium. Elizabethton (2-4) had tied the game in the ninth and briefly led before Burlington's late-game rally sealed a heartbreaking loss.

The rundown

A pitchers' duel dominated the early frames, with neither side scoring until Burlington broke through in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead. Elizabethton answered in the sixth as Tu'alau Wolfgramm led off with a double, stole third and came home on a groundout from Jackson Berry to tie the game at 1-1.

The Sock Puppets reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the seventh, capitalizing on a wild pitch and sac fly to go up, 2-1. The River Riders then mounted a ninth-inning rally. After walks to Jordan Crosland and Josh Owens, a fielder's choice and error brought home Crosland to tie the game. Cadyn Karl followed with a go-ahead RBI double to left field, giving Elizabethton a 3-2 lead.

But the Sock Puppets answered right back. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Burlington's Zach Jackson singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He scored the tying run on Chancellor Jennings' RBI single, and Dom Krupinski delivered the walk-off with a ground ball single to second to bring home the winning run.

Stat of the game

4 - Crosland reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with two walks and three stolen bases, setting the table for the River Riders' late push.

Notes

Crosland extended his hit streak to five games and raised his season average to an Appalachian League-leading .556.

Karl recorded his first double of the season in just his second game played.

Wolfgramm tallied his third double and second stolen base of the summer.

Elizabethton drew seven walks and stole five bases as a team.

River Riders pitchers combined for seven strikeouts on the night.

Next up

The River Riders (2-4) return to Burlington on Thursday to finish their two-game set against the Sock Puppets (4-2). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be audio streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







