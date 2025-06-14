Doughboys Unleash 18 Hits In Bounce-Back Win Against Ridge Runners

June 14, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







Bluefield, Va.- The Johnson City Doughboys rained hits down at Bowen Field in an 11-5 victory against the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

After a loss off of a walk-off home run the night before, the Johnson City Doughboys returned to Bowen Field looking for revenge. Things got started quickly for the Doughboys, Paris Pridgen walked and stole second base before Trey Majette ripped a groundball to the right field wall for an RBI triple.

Camden Kaufman followed it up with his first hit of the night, a line drive to right field brought Majette home. Bluefield would respond in the bottom of the first after Robert Tate Jr. reached on an infield error scoring Jorge Valdes Jr. making it 2-1.

The Doughboys didn't let off the gas as Dane Morrow brought Jackson Reid home after his lead-off single. Pridgen found the bases again after another single before Majette ripped another hit into right field for two more RBIs to put the Doughboys up 5-1.

Doughboys starter Joe LoPinto held off the Ridge Runners in the bottom of the second, after striking out his first batter, LoPinto snagged a ground ball shot back at the mound and flipped it to second as his infield turned the double play.

After holding the Doughboys in the third, Bluefield scored another run when Levi Jones roped a line drive off the glove of shortstop Willie Hurt bringing Ryan Niedzwiedz across home.

Both sides went quiet until the fifth inning when Hurt came up with a line-drive single to center that saw catcher Ryan Jones come across to score. The Ridge Runners kept pace in the bottom of the frame, as Tate Jr. sent a solo homerun over the left field wall to make it a 6-3 score.

It was back and forth from here as Johnson City scored two more runs, one from a Kaufman groundball scoring Pridgen and the other on an error by Bluefield where Kaufman scored the eighth run of the night.

Bluefield continued to try and stay in the game as Trey Callaway found home on a passed ball in the sixth, and Tate Jr. after legging out a triple, scored for a second time on a Niedzwiedz ground ball to the infield. Bringing Bluefield back within three, 8-5.

Johnson City put the final nails in the coffin in the final two innings, Morrow brought Brandon Chang home on a ground ball to center in the eighth. In the ninth, a sacrifice fly to center by Chang and a line drive by Hurt scored Kaufman and Jackson Jones to grow the lead to six.

Closer Ricky O'Dette stepped up to the mound at the bottom of the finale, setting down the final three outs needed in four batters faced to give the Johnson City Doughboys an 11-5 win on the road.

Both teams looking for a series win on Sunday, as the Doughboys and Ridge Runners will face off for the third and final game of the weekend series. First pitch at 5:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.