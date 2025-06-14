Big Fourth Inning Propels Kingsport Over Elizabethton

June 14, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - In Game 2 of the weekend's three-game set, Kingsport used a seven-run fourth inning to prevail over Elizabethton, 7-3, Saturday, marking the fourth consecutive win for the Axmen.

The River Riders struck first in the top of the second when an infield single from Hudson Brown scored the runner from third.

Elizabethton starter Justyn Hart was strong on the mound through three innings, but he exited the fourth with the bases loaded and no outs.

The first run scored off a walk, then a two-RBI single from Axmen center fielder Derek Pitts made the score 3-1. That was immediately followed by a ground-rule double from Kam Durnin that scored another run. A passed ball scored Pitts, and a throwing error from shortstop Brady Thompson plated two more. The score at the end of the fourth was 7-1.

Elizabethton kept getting chances with runners in scoring position but just lacked the timely hitting to have made the game closer. The River Riders did plate two more runs down the stretch but weren't able to put a comeback together.

Andrew Kribbs was credited with the win after throwing two innings.

Kingsport moved into first place in the West Division after Bristol lost at home to Pulaski. As for Elizabethton, the River Riders sit at 2-7 and last in the West Division.

The Axmen claimed their first series win of the season and look to complete the sweep Sunday night.







