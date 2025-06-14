River Riders Blanked by Axmen in Series Opener

June 14, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders were held scoreless and struck out 13 times in an 11-0 loss to the Kingsport Axmen on Friday night at Hunter Wright Stadium. Despite a strong start from the River Riders' bullpen, Kingsport erupted for seven runs over the final three innings to hand Elizabethton its sixth loss of the season.

The Rundown

Elizabethton (2-6) struggled to generate offense throughout the night. Jack Ratcliffe's third-inning single accounted for the only base knock for the River Riders all game. The River Riders also had two baserunners erased trying to steal bases, and Kingsport turned three double plays defensively.

Kingsport (4-3) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Kam Durnin, after Derrick Pitts stole two bases. The Axmen added three more in the fourth, fueled by a two-run homer from Paul Jones II and a bases-loaded walk.

Jojo Franco got the start for Elizabethton and didn't surrender a hit during his three innings of work, in which he struck out four batters. After a lengthy lightning delay, Brody Roe came on to pitch the fourth inning. Josh Owens kept Elizabethton within striking distance through the fifth and sixth, but defensive miscues and two wild pitches helped Kingsport tack on five runs in the eighth to seal the victory.

The River Riders used four pitchers, with Roe and Owens combining for 4 2/3 innings of relief. Demarques Thompson allowed five runs in the eighth.

Stat of the Game:

13 - Elizabethton batters struck out 13 times and failed to advance a runner past third base all night.

Notes:

Elizabethton was shut out for the second time this season.

Kingsport's Colin Larson went 4-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored.

Jones II hit his first home run of the year and reached base three times.

Elizabethton was 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Next Up:

The River Riders (2-6) continue their three-game road series at Kingsport on Saturday, June 14. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







Appalachian League Stories from June 14, 2025

River Riders Blanked by Axmen in Series Opener - Elizabethton River Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.