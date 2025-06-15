River Riders Drop Fifth Straight to Close out Road Trip

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders plated four runs in the seventh inning and had the tying run on first base, but their comeback bid came up short in a 5-4 loss to the Kingsport Axmen on Sunday at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Rundown

Despite being limited to just one hit over the first six innings, the River Riders (2-8) made some noise in the final frame. Trailing 5-0 entering the seventh of the scheduled seven-inning contest, Elizabethton took advantage of three walks, a wild pitch and a pair of clutch hits, including a two-run single by Donte Lewis, to cut the deficit to one. But then Kingsport's bullpen held firm, retiring Josh Owens with the tying run on base to close out the game.

Clay Masonis (0-1) took the loss in his second start of the season, allowing three runs in two innings while walking four.

Kingsport opened the scoring with a bases-loaded groundout in the first inning, then extended the lead in the third with a two-run homer by Tyler Myatt. An RBI single from Colin Larson in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the fifth pushed the Axmen's lead to 5-0.

Elizabethton got on the board in the top of the seventh via a sac fly from Lenox Lively. Jackson Berry followed with a pinch-hit single, and Lewis then delivered a two-run single to make it a one-run game. But despite a spirited finish, Elizabethton ran out of time in the shortened contest.

Notes:

- The River Riders finished their road trip with a 1-6 record, with their lone win coming on June 10 in Danville

- Lewis delivered his first multi-RBI game of the season, raising his average to .250

- Berry singled in his only at-bat and is now hitting .160

- Eli Evans collected his second double of the year

- Elizabethton's bullpen gave up two runs in four combined innings

- The River Riders committed one defensive error but threw out two attempted base stealers

Next Up:

The River Riders (2-8) return home to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark for a two-game set against the Greeneville Flyboys starting Tuesday, June 17. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







