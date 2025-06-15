Kingsport Survives Late Comeback Attempt by Elizabethton

June 15, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Kingsport completed their first sweep of the season with a 5-4 victory over Elizabethton on Sunday night.

The Axmen wasted no time getting on the board thanks to an RBI fielder's choice from Jace Roosien in the bottom of the first inning. Not long after that, Tyler Myatt sent a two-run bomb over the opposite field wall for his second home run of the season.

Elizabethton could not get the bats started like the Axmen could, as Kingsport pitchers were throwing inning after inning of scoreless baseball.

An RBI single from Collin Larson and a sacrifice fly from PJ Jones added two more runs for the Axmen, and the River Riders trailed 5-0 heading into the seventh and final inning.

Today was the first day of seven-inning Sunday across the Appy League, in which all games on Sundays wrap up in the seventh inning.

Chris Cespedes stepped on the mound to close out the game, but he struggled to find the zone. He exited with one out in the inning and the bases loaded.

A sac-fly scored the first run of the seventh which was followed by an RBI groundout by Jack Ratcliffe. Elizabethton had one out remaining when Donte Lewis stepped up to the plate and sent a sharp groundball through the left side to score two runs.

The River Riders trailed by one with the go-ahead run at the plate, but Payton Armour struck out Josh Owens to end the game and end the comeback effort.

Mason Swinney got the win on the mound, Liam McCallum was given the hold, and Armour was credited with the save.

Up next, Kingsport turns its attention to a tough road trip to Burlington and followed by Danville, as they will face the Sock Puppets who hold the best record in the league.







