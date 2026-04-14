Kingsport Axmen Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on April 14, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen are excited to announce the coaching staff for the 2026 Appalachian League season, led by returning manager Rick Adair as he begins his third season in Kingsport.

Adair has guided the Axmen to playoff appearances in both 2024 and 2025, and was named the 2025 Appalachian League Manager of the Year after another strong summer in Kingsport. His extensive professional résumé includes 10 seasons as a Major League pitching coach, bringing invaluable leadership and experience back to the Axmen dugout.

Joining the staff as the club's new pitching coach is Michael Quevedo, who currently serves as a graduate assistant pitching coach and bullpen coach at Kansas State. A former weekend starter for the Wildcats, Quevedo helped lead K-State to an NCAA Regional appearance in 2025, striking out 70 batters in 63 2/3 innings.

Returning for his second Appalachian League season is hitting coach Mike Policastro, whose 36-year collegiate coaching career includes more than 1,000 wins and five conference championships. His long track record of player development continues to be a major asset for the Axmen.

Also back in Kingsport is Ty'Relle Harris, entering his fifth season with the organization. A former 19th-round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves, Harris reached the Triple-A level and brings a wide range of professional playing and coaching experience to the staff.

With a strong mix of returning leadership, championship-level experience and a fresh voice on the pitching side, the 2026 Axmen coaching staff is set to help lead another exciting summer of baseball in Kingsport.

Stay tuned for more roster announcements, promotional nights and ticket information as the 2026 season gets closer.







Appalachian League Stories from April 14, 2026

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