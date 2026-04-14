Jeremy Owens Returns as Elizabethton River Riders Manager for 2026 Season

Published on April 14, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The River Riders announce Jeremy Owens will return as manager for their 2026 season. Owens has more than 20 years of playing and coaching experience at the professional and collegiate level.

"The Appalachian League is back again in 2026. I'm so excited for the opportunity to return as manager of your Elizabethton River Riders," Owens said. "Every year the league is improving and creating great players for the future of college baseball. Summer will be here soon, looking forward to seeing you at the ballpark."

A native of nearby Johnson City, Jeremy begins his sixth season in the Appy League and fifth season as the manager of the Elizabethton River Riders. The former outfielder was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the eighth round of the 1998 MLB Draft. He was the Co-Minor League Player of the Year for the San Diego Padres organization in 1999 and was added to the 40-man roster in 2000.

Jeremy was selected as Baseball America's Best Outfielder and Fastest Baserunner in 2000. He played a total of 10 seasons with the Padres, Red Sox and Rays organizations. Jeremy also played eight seasons of independent baseball and coached for 10-plus seasons both professionally and at the college level.

Jeremy's son, Josh was a second-round draft pick in 2025 by the Texas Rangers.

"I look forward to Jeremy Owens returning for our 2026 season," Elizabethton River Riders general manager Kiva Fuller said. "Working with Jeremy the past three seasons has been a pleasure. With Jeremy's expansive experience both as a player and a coach at many different levels throughout his career, he is committed to helping these young players get off to a good start both in the Appalachian League and for their future."

The Elizabethton River Riders 2026 home schedule begins June 5 against the Greeneville Flyboys in a two-game homestand at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. River Riders 2026 season tickets, bonus book and group tickets are available now by calling (423) 547-6443.

Additional information about the River Riders can be found at riverridersbaseball.com.







Appalachian League Stories from April 14, 2026

Jeremy Owens Returns as Elizabethton River Riders Manager for 2026 Season - Elizabethton River Riders

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