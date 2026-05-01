Kingsport Axmen Announce Naming Rights Deal with Ballad Heath

Published on May 1, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen are proud to announce a new five-year naming rights partnership with Ballad Health, strengthening a shared commitment to community, wellness and the continued growth of baseball in the region. Starting with the 2026 season, the Axmen's home field will be named Ballad Health Field, while the stadium itself will remain Hunter Wright Stadium. The change comes after five years of the Kingsport Axmen calling Hunter Wright Stadium home since their inaugural season in 2021.

As part of the agreement, Ballad Health will serve as the official naming rights partner, bringing enhanced visibility to both organizations while supporting the Axmen's mission to provide a first-class fan experience and positive community impact.

"We are honored and excited about partnering with Ballad Health," Boyd Sports executive vice president Jeremy Boler said. "Their commitment to the Kingsport Axmen has created a new level of excitement for the stadium. This partnership continues to build on our vision for family fun entertainment. Ballad Health Field will be the place to be not only during the summer months but for many events throughout the year."

Ballad Health's involvement will extend beyond naming rights, with a presence at the ballpark through in-game activations, community outreach initiatives and health-focused programming designed to benefit families and fans throughout the region.

"Having a local baseball team brings so much value to the Kingsport community and to the region," Ballad Health chief operating officer Eric Deaton said. "The family environment where memories are made is important to us since so many of Kingsport's families are also a part of the Ballad Health family. We are so proud to support the Axmen and the Kingsport community and look forward to many meaningful gatherings around this American tradition of baseball, family and community."

The partnership will officially begin with the 2026 season and marks a continued investment in the Kingsport community through sports, entertainment and accessible healthcare resources.

For more information on the Kingsport Axmen and the upcoming season, visit the team's official website or follow along on social media.







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Kingsport Axmen Announce Naming Rights Deal with Ballad Heath - Kingsport Axmen

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