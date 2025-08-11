Kam Durnin Named 2025 Appalachian League Player of the Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Kingsport's Kam Durnin (Missouri) was named the 2025 Player of the Year. Durnin matched the Appalachian League record for highest single-season batting average (.407) and set a new RBI record (56) en route to Player of the Year honors.

"Kam had a great summer and was a huge part of our success as a team," said Axmen manager Rick Adair. "What separates Kam is his desire to improve and his leadership by example on and off the field."

Durnin, 21, slashed .407/.519/.662 with a 1.181 OPS in 40 games for Kingsport. He finished 59-for-145 with six home runs and 56 RBI. He added 15 doubles, two triples, 44 runs scored, 29 walks and went 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts. Durnin led the Appy League in average, hits, RBI, on-base percentage, OPS and total bases (96). He finished second in slugging percentage, tied for second in doubles, third in runs scored and tied for fourth in home runs.

"The numbers speak for themselves," Adair added. "He is a very good situational hitter, played shortstop extremely well, made several relay throws for outs and is a great base runner. He prepared himself well on a daily basis."

Durnin had a hit in 35 of 40 games played in 2025, including 16 multi-hit games, six three hit-games and one four-hit game. He also had 18 multi-RBI games, four three-RBI games, one four-RBI game and one five-RBI game. Durnin had a league-best 13-game hit streak from June 19-July 3; he hit .500 (21-for-42) during that stretch with eight extra-base hits and 23 RBI. Durnin was hitless in back-to-back games just once from July 12-13, and he would then finish the season on a 10-game hit streak going 21-for-42 (.500) with nine extra base hits and 17 RBI.

Durnin represented the Appalachian League Select Team in the July 4 exhibition game against USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team Prospects, leading the way offensively for the Appy League with a team-best three hits, including a two-run double. He was the Appy League Player of the Week for July 14-20, the Player of the Month for July and helped lead the Axmen to the Appalachian League Title Game.

"There are so many positive qualities about Kam as a player and a person. He has the physical tools to play at the Major League level. We were privileged to see him play this summer, he made us better as a team and as people!" Adair concluded.

The Linn Creek, Mo., native is committed to attend Missouri in the fall after two years at Wichita State. As a sophomore at Wichita State in 2025, he started all 56 games and hit .251 with two home runs and 27 RBI.







