Appalachian League Names Kam Durnin, Freddy Beruvides Players of the Month for July

August 4, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Kingsport's Kam Durnin (Missouri) was named the Player and Greeneville's Freddy Beruvides (Pittsburgh) was named the Pitcher of the Month for July.

Durnin, 20, earned Player of the Month honors after he slashed .402/.505/.707 with a 1.212 OPS in 20 July games for Kingsport. The Axmen infielder finished 33-for-82 with five home runs and 31 RBI. He added eight doubles, one triple, 25 runs scored, 11 walks and was 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts. Durnin led all Appy Leaguers in RBI during the month, he finished second in slugging percentage, OPS, hits and total bases, tied for second in home runs and runs scored, fourth in average and tied for fourth in on-base percentage.

Durnin had a hit in 17 of 20 games in July, including nine multi-hit games, five three-hit games and one-four hit game. He also had 10 multi-RBI games, three three-RBI games and one five-RBI game. Durnin opened July against Burlington 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored. Two nights later against the Sock Puppets, he was a double shy of the cycle, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. After back-to-back hitless games against Bluefield July 12-13, Durnin finished the season 21-for-42 (.500) with two home runs and 17 RBI over the final 10 games of the season.

The Linn Creek, Mo., native hit .407 with six home runs, 23 extra-base hits and 56 RBI. Durnin matched the record for highest single-season batting average and set a new Appalachian League RBI record. As a sophomore at Wichita State this past spring, Durnin started all 56 games and hit .251 with two home runs and 27 RBI. He is committed to attend Missouri in the fall.

Beruvides, 20, did not allow a run over four appearances (three starts) for Greeneville en route to earning Pitcher of the Month honors. The Flyboys left-hander finished July 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and .106 batting average against. In 14.2 innings, Beruvides allowed just five hits, walked seven and struck out 18. He led all Appy League pitchers in WHIP and batting average against during the month, and tied for first in ERA.

Beruvides pitched two quality starts for the Flyboys in July. On July 10 in Danville, he matched a season-best with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings. He retired the first eight hitters he faced and held the Otterbots to just two hits and one walk. In his next start on July 16 against Kingsport, he held the Axmen to two hits over six shutout innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., native finished the season 1-0 with a 0.83 ERA in seven appearances (four starts) for the Flyboys. Beruvides struck out 29 in 21.2 innings, as opponents hit just .173 against the lefty. Beruvides appeared in 14 games (10 starts) as a sophomore at Chipola College (Fla.) last spring, striking out 57 in 47.1 innings. He is committed to attend Pittsburgh in the fall.

Durnin and Beruvides both represented the Appalachian League Select Team in the July 4 exhibition game against USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team Prospects. Durnin led the way offensively for the Appy League with a team-best three hits, including a two-run double. Beruvides worked a scoreless second inning, allowing one hit.







Appalachian League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.