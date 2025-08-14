2025 All-Appalachian League Team Announced

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced the 2025 All-Appalachian League Team. The 2025 team is highlighted by Kingsport's Kam Durnin, the Player of the Year, and Greeneville's Freddy Beruvides, the Pitcher of the Year.

The All-Appalachian League Team features one catcher, five infielders, four outfielders, one designated hitter, three pitchers and a two-way player. All 10 Appy League teams are represented on this year's team. The Burlington Sock Puppets lead with three selections. The Bristol State Liners, Elizabethton River Riders and Greeneville Flyboys all have two selections. Fourteen of the 15 All-Appy Team selections are either from or committed to Division I schools, and all 15 selections are from different schools.

2025 All-Appalachian League Team

Position; Name; Team (2025 School/2025-26 Commitment)

C: Antonio Cordeiro, Danville (St. Bonaventure)

Cordeiro slashed .326/.430/.562 with a .992 OPS in 27 games for Danville. He finished 29-for-89 with four home runs, nine doubles, 23 RBI, 15 runs scored, 12 walks and one stolen base.

After hitting just .123 with zero extra-base hits for Danville in 2024, Cordeiro hit .326 with 13 extra-base hits this summer. His four home runs tied for the Otterbots' team lead.

1B: Patrick Gillen, Bristol (UNC Asheville)

Gillen slashed .403/.477/.581 with a 1.058 OPS in 35 games for Bristol. He finished 52-for-129 with two home runs, 13 doubles, two triples, 36 RBI, 23 runs and 19 walks. Gillen was second in the league in batting average and hits, third in OPS, tied for third in slugging percentage and tied for fourth in total bases (75).

Gillen began the season 12-for-18 (.667) with four extra-base hits, eight RBI and five runs over five games to earn June 9-15 Player of the Week honors. Gillen was a member of the Appy League Select Team.

MIF: Ariel Antigua, Burlington (Tennessee)

Antigua slashed .442/.495/.584 with a 1.079 OPS in 18 games for Burlington. He finished 34-for-77 with one home run, six doubles, one triple, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored, eight walks and two stolen bases.

Antigua set an Appy League single-game record with six hits June 26 in Pulaski. The Sock Puppets infielder was 6-for-6 with three doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. Antigua had multiple hits in 10 of his 18 games played.

MIF: Kam Durnin, Kingsport (Wichita State / Missouri)

The 2025 Player of the Year slashed .407/.519/.662 with a 1.181 OPS in 40 games for Kingsport. He finished 59-for-145 with six home runs, 15 doubles, two triples, 56 RBI, 44 runs scored, 29 walks and went 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts. Durnin led the league in average, RBI, hits, on-base percentage, OPS and total bases (96). He finished second in slugging percentage and extra-base hits (23), tied for second in doubles, third in runs scored and tied for fourth in home runs.

Durnin tied the Appy League record for highest single-season batting average and set a new RBI record. Durnin had a hit in 35 of 40 games played in 2025 and had a league-best 13-game hit streak from June 19-July 3. Durnin was the Player of the Week for July 14-20, the Player of the Month for July and was a member of the Appy League Select Team.

3B: Dominic Krupinski, Burlington (Miami (OH))

Krupinski slashed .324/.500/.515 with a 1.015 OPS in 37 games for Burlington. He finished 44-for-136 with four home runs, 10 doubles, two triples, 39 RBI, 41 runs scored, 38 walks and 16 stolen bases. Krupinski was tied for second in the league in on-base percentage, fourth in runs scored and walks, tied for fourth in RBI and fifth in OPS.

Krupinski had an 11-game hit streak from July 5-19, he hit .452 (19-for-42) with 11 extra-base hits and 17 RBI and raised his average from .250 to .325 during that stretch. He was a member of the Appy League Select Team.

UTL IF: Ryan Niedzwiedz, Bluefield (Southern Illinois - Edwardsville)

Niedzwiedz slashed .307/.359/.567 with a .926 OPS in 38 games for Bluefield. He finished 46-for-150 with seven home runs, 16 doubles, one triple, 41 RBI, 26 runs scored, 12 walks and one stolen base. Niedzwiedz led the league in doubles and extra-base hits (24), was third in home runs, RBI and total bases (85), fifth in slugging percentage and tied for fifth in hits.

Niedzwiedz had a 12-game hit streak from July 5-18, he hit .479 (23-for-48) with one home run, 12 doubles and 17 RBI and raised his average from .229 to .331 during that stretch.

OF: Jordan Crosland, Elizabethton (Maryland)

Crosland slashed .341/.428/.556 with a .984 OPS in 35 games for Elizabethton. He finished 46-for-135 with six home runs, 11 doubles, 38 RBI, 29 runs, 21 walks and nine stolen bases. Crosland tied for fourth in the league in home runs and total bases (75), and tied for fifth in hits.

Crosland hit .415 in June with two four-hit games. He was a member of the Appy League Select Team.

OF: Trey Majette, Johnson City (Jacksonville State)

Majette slashed .357/.480/.471 with a .951 OPS in 42 games for Johnson City. He finished 50-for-140 with two home runs, six doubles, two triples, 27 RBI, 37 runs, 32 walks and went 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts. Majette was tied for the league lead in games played (42) and finished third in both batting average and hits.

Majette was one of three players in the Appy League with 50 hits. He had 15 multi-hit games, three three-hit games and one four-hit game.

OF: Sal Mineo, Tri-State (Ohio State / Delaware)

Mineo slashed .388/.505/.588 with a 1.093 OPS in 23 games for Tri-State. He finished 33-for-85 with one home run, eight doubles, three triples, nine RBI, 23 runs scored, 16 walks and went 15-for-18 in stolen base attempts. He was tied for third in the league in triples.

Mineo reached base six times on June 19 in Burlington, he was 5-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, two runs and three stolen bases. He reached base five times on the road against Bristol on July 8, going 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, five runs scored and a hit-by-pitch. Mineo was a member of the Appy League Select Team.

UTL OF: Ezra McNaughton, Greeneville (Brigham Young)

McNaughton slashed .345/.497/.683 with a 1.180 OPS in 41 games for Greeneville. He finished 48-for-139 with 12 home runs, nine doubles, one triple, 46 RBI, 38 runs scored, 40 walks and went 16-for-19 in stolen base attempts. McNaughton led the league in home runs and slugging percentage, was second in RBI, OPS and total bases (95), third in walks and extra-base hits (22), and fourth in average, hits and on-base percentage.

McNaughton's 12 home runs tied the single-season record. He became the first Appy Leaguer to win two Player of the Week awards in the same season, was named the Player of the Month for June and was a member of the Appy League Select Team.

DH: Brayden Ricketts, Pulaski (Indiana)

Ricketts slashed .333/.477/.500 with a .977 OPS in 38 games for Pulaski. He finished 44-for-132 with four home runs, 10 doubles, 35 RBI, 31 runs and 33 walks.

Ricketts was the Player of the Week for June 23-29 after hitting .368 (7-for-19) with three home runs and eight RBI over five games. He was a member of the Appy League Select Team.

Two-Way: Donte Lewis, Elizabethton (Kansas State)

Lewis slashed .299/.378/.448 with a .826 OPS in 26 games for Elizabethton. He finished 26-for-87 with two home runs, three doubles, two triples, 17 RBI, 16 runs scored, eight walks and went 15-for-17 in stolen base attempts.

On the mound, Lewis had a 4.63 ERA and 17 strikeouts in three starts for Elizabethton. The right-hander finished with a 1.20 WHIP and a .209 opponent's batting average in 11 2/3 innings. Lewis was a member of the Appy League Select Team.

RHP: Ty Bradle, Burlington (Florida Southern)

Bradle went 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA in eight appearances (six starts) for Burlington. The Sock Puppets right-hander struck out 29 in 32 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned), 27 hits and 13 walks. Bradle finished with a 1.24 WHIP and .227 opponent's batting average. Bradle finished with the second lowest ERA among qualified pitchers.

Bradle pitched at least four innings in all but one outing for Burlington this summer. He allowed two or fewer runs in all six of his starts.

LHP: Freddy Beruvides, Greeneville (Chipola College / Pittsburgh)

The 2025 Pitcher of the Year went 1-0 with a 0.83 ERA in seven appearances (four starts) for Greeneville. The Flyboys left-hander struck out 29 in 21 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, 13 hits and 11 walks. Beruvides finished with 12.05 strikeouts per nine innings, a 1.11 WHIP and a .173 opponent's batting average.

Beruvides allowed two or fewer hits and did not allow a run in six of his seven outings this summer. He tied for the Appy League lead with two quality starts. Beruvides was the Pitcher of the Month for July and was a member of the Appy League Select Team.

Reliever: Charlie Atkinson, Bristol (Dallas Baptist / Baylor)

Atkinson went 1-0 with a 0.50 ERA and was 7-for-7 in save opportunities over 13 appearances for Bristol. The State Liners right-hander struck out 22 in 18 innings, allowing just one run, five hits and 10 walks. Atkinson finished with a 0.83 WHIP and .086 opponent's batting average. He led the league in saves and was tied for second in games finished (12).

Atkinson began the season with 12 straight scoreless outings. He was the Pitcher of the Month for June and was a member of the Appy League Select Team.







