Ignite Add Hometown Star Caitie Baird to Roster

March 26, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

FISHERS, Ind. - Welcome home, Caitie Baird.

The Indianapolis native and two-time All-American at Stanford has been signed by the Indy Ignite for the remainder of the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter was a member of Stanford's 2019 NCAA champion team and a four-time Pac-12 all-conference selection who finished her college career with 1,351 kills.

A product of Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis where she was a three-sport star and named the 2019 Marion County Female Athlete of the Year by the Indianapolis Star, Baird played most recently for the Bahcelievler professional team in Turkey. She's eager for the opportunity to play pro volleyball in the United States, especially in her hometown.

"I am thrilled to return to play pro volleyball in my hometown in front of my family and friends," said Baird. "When I was growing up, the dream of playing pro volleyball in the United States was just that - a dream for all of us. Now that dream is coming true for me right here in Indiana. It's also incredibly exciting to get the opportunity to maybe help the Ignite win a Pro Volleyball Federation championship."

Baird adds depth to an outside hitter position that's already strong for the Ignite. PVF All-Star Leketor Member-Meneh is out indefinitely with an ankle injury but Anna DeBeer, Carly Skjodt, Nina Cajic and Isabel Martin have all started and excelled at some point this season. Baird gives Indy head coach George Padjen another weapon to work into the outside hitter mix as the Ignite fight for a PVF playoff berth in the remaining nine matches.

"We are incredibly excited to add Caitie to the Ignite. Caitie will bring some size and international experience to our team," Padjen said. "We have been following her career this year and, with her being an Indy native, this couldn't be a better fit for everyone."

Indy visits Orlando on Sunday in a 3 p.m. ET match that streams live on the PVF YouTube Channel. The next Ignite home match is April 12 when Grand Rapids visits in a 7 p.m. match at Fishers Event Center. Tickets for that match are available on the Ignite website.

