Valkyries add former All-Big Ten First Teamer Melani Shaffmaster

March 26, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

ORLANDO, Fla - The Orlando Valkyries are excited to announce the signing of setter Melani Shaffmaster, who will join the team's practice squad. A 6'3 setter from New Castle, Indiana, Shaffmaster provides plenty of experience and versatility to the Valkyries.

Shaffmaster comes to Orlando after spending a season overseas, playing professionally in Greece for AON Amazones. Prior to going pro, Shaffmaster spent her five-year collegiate career at the University of Minnesota, where she graduated in 2024. She earned All-Big Ten First Team in 2022 and 2024, as well as finishing as the only player in Minnesota history to hit 5,000 assists, 1,000 digs, 300 kills and 300 blocks in a career.

"Melani is a phenomenal player and I'm super excited for her to get in the gym with us and compete," said Valkyries head coach Amy Pauly. "Anytime you add a player like Melani, who had a fantastic career at Minnesota, you feel good about where things are at, and I can't wait to see how she helps us."

In a corresponding move, the Valkyries have moved libero Georgia Murphy to the Season Ending IR.

