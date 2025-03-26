Rise Wrap up Four-Match Homestand Friday, Visit Supernovas Sunday

March 26, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







This Week's Matches

RISE (7-11) vs. Columbus Fury (5-13) // Fri., March 28 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: The Roku Channel at 7 p.m.

Season Series: 1-2 Overall, 0-1 Home. Fourth of four meetings overall, second of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 4-3 Overall, 2-1 Home

Noteworthy: After the Rise reverse-swept the Fury in their first meeting this season on Jan. 26, Columbus responded by winning the next two matchups, both of which went to five sets as well. With a win, Columbus would improve to 3-1 against Grand Rapids this season, after Grand Rapids went 3-1 against Columbus last season. The Fury are 1-6 on the road this season, with their only away victory coming against the Rise on Feb. 20.

RISE at Omaha Supernovas (12-5) // Sun., March 30 // 4 p.m. EDT // CHI Health Center

Watch: YouTube at 4 p.m.

Season Series: 0-1 Overall, 0-0 Away. Second of four meetings overall, first of two at CHI Health Center

All-Time Regular Season Series: 1-4 Overall, 0-2 Away

Noteworthy: Grand Rapids and Omaha will meet for the first time since the Rise's home opener on January 12 at Van Andel Arena. In that match, the defending PVF champions, the Supernovas, swept the Rise in three closely contested sets: 25-21, 25-23, 25-22. Omaha currently leads the league with a 12-5 record, but three of those losses have come in the form of sweeps, handed to them by the Indy Ignite and the Orlando Valkyries (twice). Notably, three of those defeats also occurred in Omaha.

Edge of Glory: In their last outing, the Rise fell in a four-set match against the Vegas Thrill, with three of the sets decided by just two points and the other by three points. It marked only the second time in franchise history that the Rise lost a four-set match where every set was decided by three points or fewer. Additionally, it was the first time this season the Rise lost a four-set match by a total point margin of five or fewer (108-103). During their current three-match losing streak, the Rise have gone 3-6 in sets decided by three points or less, with nine of the 12 sets falling into that narrow margin.

Starts With Passing: The first pass, which sets up the offense, is crucial, and the Rise have posted a 54.3% positive pass rating and a 22.3% perfect pass rating during their current three-match losing streak. In comparison, they recorded 51.0% positive and 27.3% perfect pass ratings during their three-match winning streak from March 2-9, and 43.3% positive and 20.8% perfect pass ratings during their four-match winning streak from Jan. 19 to Feb. 2. These passing numbers have consistently improved throughout the season, reflecting both the growing team chemistry and overall progress. A key factor in this improvement has been the inclusion of outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine into the starting rotation. Since joining the lineup on Feb. 20, Briggs-Romine has posted standout passing numbers, averaging 63.3% positive and 26% perfect passes.

Kills When Called Upon: Rise rookie middle blocker Raven Colvin was perfect on her attack attempts, going 4-for-4 on March 20 and 2-for-2 in her previous appearance on March 13 against the Atlanta Vibe. That gives her kills on her last six attack attempts when coming off the bench. Colvin has appeared in 19 sets this season, recording 30 kills with a .339 hitting percentage and nine blocks.

Rotating Setters: Rise setters August Raskie and Camryn Turner have both played in the last six matches, with head coach Cathy George unafraid to mix things up and give opponents a different look. Raskie has started every match this season, tallying 623 assists and 205 digs, along with a team-high 11 double-doubles. Turner has appeared in 12 matches (31 sets), recording 139 assists, 13 kills on 28 attack attempts, and a .357 hitting percentage.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.