Bastianelli Claims Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week Honors

April 29, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Rise middle blocker Ali Bastianelli has been named the Week 16 Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week, as announced by the League on Tuesday.

Bastianelli delivered a season-high 20 kills on 37 attack attempts (.432) in last Saturday's road contest against the Atlanta Vibe. She also added three blocks, pushing her league-leading season total to 84 and extending her PVF career mark to 146 - the most in the League's history.

Over her last five matches, Bastianelli has racked up 25 blocks. This includes two nine-block performances against the Indy Ignite on April 12 and April 19, which set a Rise record for most blocks in a single match.

Bastianelli, a native of Marysville, Michigan, has appeared in every match this season, playing in 94 sets and totaling 147 kills (.300), 84 blocks, 52 digs, 11 aces, and five assists. She has recorded at least one block and one kill in each of her last 24 matches, posted double-digit kills in three of her last four outings, and tallied three or more blocks in 14 matches this season.

Bastianelli picks up her first career PVF Player of the Week honor, presented by Franklin Sports. She is the fifth player in Rise history to receive the award, joining retired opposite hitter Emiliya Dimitrova and current teammates Carli Snyder, Erika Pritchard, and Paige Briggs-Romine, who each earned the recognition earlier this season. The Rise's four Player of the Week selections are the most of any team this season and ties the single-season mark set by both Atlanta and Omaha last season.

Bastianelli and the Rise have two home matches left in the regular season starting tomorrow, April 30, against the Orlando Valkyries, followed by a showdown against the league-leading Omaha Supernovas on Friday, May 2. Both matches will begin at 7 p.m. inside Van Andel Arena.

