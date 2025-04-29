Game Preview: Columbus Fury at San Diego Mojo: May 1, 2025

April 29, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







The San Diego Mojo and Columbus Fury will meet for the fourth time this season and second time in San Diego on Thursday, May 1 at Viejas Arena at 7 p.m. PT. San Diego is 5-7 at home this season, while Columbus is 2-10 on the road.

Series History: The Mojo and Fury meet for the eighth time in series history with San Diego holding a 6-1 series lead, including a 3-0 mark in San Diego. The Fury claimed their first win in the series the last time the squads met, a four-match result in Columbus on April 16.

Old Friends: Current Mojo players Rainelle Jones and Jenaisya Moore competed with the Fury in 2024. Jones appeared in all 24 matches for the Fury, starting 17 matches and playing in 69 sets. She registered 85 kills, 35 blocks, 28 digs and nine service aces. Former Mojo standouts Nootsara Tomkom, the 2024 PVF Setter of the Year, and Morgan Lewis will compete for the Fury with this being the first time Tomkom will face her former team for the first time in San Diego.

Mojo Promotions and Giveaways

This weekend is Fan Appreciation Weekend and the first 1,000 fans in attendance on Thursday will receive a free San Diego Mojo Belt Bag. Fans who purchase their game ticket HERE will also receive up to $15 worth of Mojo Bucks to use on concessions during the game.

Tune-In

The game will broadcast live on Roku Channel.

Daniel Gillman (play-by-play) and Victoria Dennis (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The San Diego Mojo return home after dropping a pair of road matches last week at Vegas and Indy. In Sunday's match at Indy, the Mojo fell in four sets as the Ignite claimed the final spot for the PVF Championship.

Outside hitter Jenaisya Moore led the scoring effort for San Diego, posting 16 points with 15 kills and one block, also collecting 12 digs for her fourth double-double of the season.

Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani started hot for the Mojo, as the opposite was hitting .526 with 12 kills on 19 swings while adding two blocks and a service ace before leaving in the early in the third set due to an ankle injury.

Also scoring in double figures were middle blockers Ronika Stone (12 points) and Regan Pittman (11 points), who had four and three blocks, respectively, and rookie outside hitter Maya Tabron (10 points). Setter Sarah Sponcil notched her fifth double-double of the season with a match-high 44 assists and team-leading 16 digs, while libero Shara Venegas added 14 digs.

Opposite hitter Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani has quickly made her mark on the league since joining the Mojo in late March. Over her last six matches, she has scored in double figures five times, including a 23-point match against Vegas and a 20-point outing against Omaha, adding 10 blocks and 11 service aces over 25 sets played. Tabron has been a sensation for the Mojo the second half of the season, scoring in double-digits in 10 of the last 12 contests, including a pair of 20-plus point scoring efforts, while filling up the stat sheet in kills, digs and blocks. She currently ranks in the PVF top 10 in set averages for points (3.36/9th), kills (2.80/10th), blocks (0.45/10th) and digs (2.78/9th). Stone remains a force among middle blockers in the league, ranking third total blocks (72) and fifth in blocks per set (0.69), while ranking in the top 10 in total points (278/10th). Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke is one of the premier players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking among the top eight in kills (289/7th), kills per set (3.32/8th), points (317/8th) and points per set (3.64/7th). Pittman has dominated in the middle for the Mojo, ranking second in the PVF with a blocks per set average of 0.91 per frame while her 63 total blocks are fifth. Libero Shara Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.76 digs per set with 376 total digs, respectively the third- and second-best marks in the PVF in both categories. San Diego is one of the best defensive teams in the league, sitting second in the PVF with 16.96 digs per set. The Mojo middles have San Diego ranked third in the PVF in blocks, averaging 2.63 blocks per set. The Mojo has had at least 10 blocks in 14 of the last 16 games, including 15 in an April 8 matchup against Atlanta and 17 blocks on April 12 against Omaha. San Diego is the only team to have two players in the top five in blocks (Stone, 72/3rd; Pittman, 63/5th) and blocks per set (Pittman, 0.91/2nd; Stone 0.69/5th).

Columbus Fury Outlook

The Columbus Fury arrive in San Diego looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Their last victory was over the Mojo on April 16 in Columbus.

Last time out, the Fury lost in four sets to the playoff-bound Orlando Valkyries. Orlando dominated the match offensively, attacking at a .315 efficiency with 69 kills. The Fury played well defensively, out-digging the Valkyries 74-68. The Valkyries also totaled two more blocks than the Fury (8-6).

Setter Wilma Rivera currently ranks eighth in the PVF with 573 sets and seventh with 16 services aces, tallying 0.19 per set. Izabella Rapacz is the top scorer for the Fury, ranking sixth in the league with 303 kills and seventh with 336 points. She is averaging 3.82 points and 3.44 kills, respectively the sixth- and seventh-best marks in the league.

