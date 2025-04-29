Ta'amu, Harris and Winn Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

April 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, Arlington Renegades cornerback Ajene Harris, and Memphis Showboats quarterback Dresser Winn were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week five of the UFL season.

Ta'amu earned offensive player honors for the third straight week by completing 23 of 36 passes for 308 yards, three touchdowns and one interception along with eight carries for 37 yards and one score in the Defenders' come-from-behind 37-33 victory over the Arlington Renegades. Seven different D.C. players caught at least one pass. His favorite target was wide receiver Chris Rowland who caught seven balls.

Honorable mention goes to Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins who connected on 21-of-25 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns with four carries for 14 yards in the Panthers' 32-27 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Defensively, Harris earned the honor for the second week in a row with six total tackles, two pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble in Arlington's loss to the Defenders.

D.C. linebacker Anthony Hines III earned honorable mention with 11 total tackles and one sack.

Winless in their first four games, Memphis gave the third string quarterback Dresser Winn the start and he delivered, completing 17 of 29 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown plus four carries for 11 yards in the Showboats' 24-20 overtime victory.

Winn played college football at UT Martin and signed with the Showboats on March 3rd.

His game-winning, two-point pass to wide receiver Dee Anderson gave Memphis its second victory in 14 games and snapped Birmingham's six-game undefeated streak at home.

Honorable mention goes to St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Blake Jackson for throwing a game-winning, 57-yard yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hakeem Butller with 6:13 left in the fourth quarter in the Battlehawks' 32-27 win over the Panthers.

Another honorable mention goes to Defenders safety Josh Proctor for intercepting Renegades Luis Perez pass in the end zone with ten seconds left to seal the victory for D.C.

