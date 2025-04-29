Preview: Showboats at Roughnecks

April 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Showboats, coming off an upset of defending UFL Champion Birmingham, finishes a three-game road swing Saturday at Houston. The Roughnecks, after starting 0-2, have won two of their last three, including Sunday's 27-3 win over San Antonio.

The Roughnecks are No. 7 in the UFL in total defense, but have been tougher to score on. Houston is No. 3 in the league in scoring defense, allowing just 17.0 points per game. The Showboats, meanwhile, are averaging just 14.8 points per contest.

Saturday's game is slated for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff in Houston and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. The game will also be heard live on Sirius XM satellite radio.

The Memphis radio broadcast will be heard on Hot 107.1, with Eli Savoie (play-by-play) and Russell Copeland (analyst) in the booth. It will be the third consecutive year of calling the Showboats for the Savoie-Copeland duo.

Winn-Ing Time

Dresser Winn was the third team, emergency QB for the first four weeks of the season. But he was named the starter for last week's game, passed for 235 yards and a TD on 17-of-29 attempts. He also completed a pass to Dee Anderson for a 2-point conversion in overtime to seal the victory.

He was with the LA Rams on the practice squad in 2023 and 2024. He made one start for the Rams in the 2024 preseason, going 9-of-16 for 72 yards. Winn was a Second Team All-OVC performer at UT-Martin in 2022, going 232-of-379 for 2,928 yards, 18 TDs and 11 INTs. He led the Skyhawks to an OVC Championship that season.

Blame It On The Hennie

Isiah Hennie made UFL history Friday night in Birmingham. His 108-yard kick six is the longest touchdown of any kind in UFL history. It's also the first "Kick Six" in UFL history and the longest return in UFL history. Ironically, the "Kick Six" wouldn't be a Showboats franchise record. Derrick Dillon returned a missed field goal 109 yards for the 'Boats in a USFL game in 2023.

Dee-Nice

Wide receiver Dee Anderson made two huge plays Friday night at Birmingham and finished with 4 receptions for 93 yards.

Anderson opened the scoring, hauling in a 78-yard bomb from Dresser Winn. It was the longest play from scrimmage in the UFL through five weeks of play.

In the third overtime, Memphis needed a score to secure the victory. Winn found Anderson over the middle, who secured the ball, took a massive shot from a Birmingham defender and held on as his body slammed into the Protective Stadium turf, sending the Showboats sideline pouring onto the field in celebration.

All-UFL WR Davis Returns to Showboats

The Memphis Showboats have one of their top weapons from last season back. Daewood Davis was activated off the injured reserve list Monday.

Davis was an All-UFL selection for the Showboats last season. He was unable to be with the team at the beginning of the season due to an injury suffered in training camp with the Carolina Panthers this past summer.

Davis was No. 2 in the UFL in receiving touchdowns (5), No. 6 in receptions (41) and No. 7 in receiving yards (446) last season. He set a UFL record for longest pass reception with an 82-yard TD vs. the Michigan Panthers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on April 28, 2024.

In other moves, the 'Boats waived defensive back Ja'Quan Sheppard and running back Jacob Kibodi.

Steele Stacking Stops

Linebacker Steele Chambers has recorded double-digit tackles in 4 of the 5 weeks of the UFL season. He tallied 10 total tackles in both the Showboats' opener against Michigan and Week Two against D.C., before tallying a season-high 11 in Week 4 at Michigan. He tallied 10 again last week at Birmingham, with 7 solo stops and 1 TFL.

Chambers leads the United Football League in total tackles with 48. Chambers' 30 solo stops is also the top mark in the UFL.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.