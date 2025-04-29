Michigan Panthers' Samson Nacua Suspended

April 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS, - The United Football League has suspended wide receiver Samson Nacua of the Michigan Panthers for one game without pay for an altercation with a spectator following the Panthers' game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Saturday, April 26. The suspension, which will begin this weekend with the Panthers' game against the DC Defenders on Sunday, May 4, was announced today by UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston.

As part of the suspension, Nacua has agreed to participate in community service events to be arranged by the league, which will be determined later this season.

