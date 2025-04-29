Michigan Panthers' Samson Nacua Suspended
April 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Michigan Panthers News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS, - The United Football League has suspended wide receiver Samson Nacua of the Michigan Panthers for one game without pay for an altercation with a spectator following the Panthers' game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Saturday, April 26. The suspension, which will begin this weekend with the Panthers' game against the DC Defenders on Sunday, May 4, was announced today by UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston.
As part of the suspension, Nacua has agreed to participate in community service events to be arranged by the league, which will be determined later this season.
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from April 29, 2025
- Preview: Showboats at Roughnecks - Memphis Showboats
- Michigan Panthers' Samson Nacua Suspended - Michigan Panthers
- Ta'amu, Harris and Winn Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Ta'amu, Harris and Winn Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Ta'amu, Harris and Winn Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Michigan Panthers Stories
- Michigan Panthers' Samson Nacua Suspended
- Panthers Fall, 32-27, to Battlehawks
- Panthers Defeat Showboats 27-9, Sweep Season Series
- Michigan Panthers to Host "Meet the Players" Event with Season Ticket Holders on Thursday, April 17
- Ta'amu, D.C. Defense and Potter Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week