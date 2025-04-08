Saylors, Miller and Cain Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

April 8, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks running back Jacob Saylors, Michigan Panthers cornerback D.J. Miller, and Birmingham Stallions wide receiver Deon Cain were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week two of the UFL season.

Saylors earned offensive honors for the second straight week, totaling three rushing touchdowns on 11 carries for 46 yards, while adding three receptions for 23 yards in the Battlehawks' resounding 26-9 victory over the San Antonio Brahmas. His longest run went for 20 yards.

Honorable mention goes to Memphis Showboats wide receiver Jonathan Adams who finished with nine receptions for 128 yards during their 17-12 loss to the D.C. Defenders.

Defensively, Miller grabbed two interceptions, added three pass breakups and had a tackle in Michigan's 21-12 setback to the Birmingham Stallions. Miller played college football at Iowa State and Kent State. He signed with the Panthers on December 14, 2024.

St. Louis cornerback Brandon Sebastian earned honorable mention with four tackles, one interception and two pass breakups.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter on third-and-ten at their own 48-yard line, Stallions wide receiver Deon Cain caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Corral that gave the Stallions a commanding 18-0 lead. They held on to win the game 21-12.

Cain played at Clemson before being selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round, 185th overall, in the 2018 NFL Draft. He also played with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed with the Stallions in 2023 and took home MVP honors in the 2023 USFL Championship Game with three touchdown receptions.

Cain's catch Friday put the game away for the Stallions.

