Showboats-Roughnecks Preview

April 8, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Either the Memphis Showboats or the Houston Roughnecks will pick up their first win of the young 2025 United Football League season Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Both squads enter the contest 0-2 and will also be looking for their first conference wins as well.

Memphis is coming off two straight games where they held the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie or win the game, but came up just short. Houston was blown out by St. Louis in the season-opener, 31-6. Last week, the Roughnecks scored a late touchdown against Arlington, leaving them a 2-point conversion opportunity to tie the game. But Houston's conversion attempt failed and the Renegades held on for an 11-9 win.

Saturday's game is slated for a 1:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Memphis and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be heard live on Sirius XM satellite radio.

The Memphis radio broadcast will be heard on Hot 107.1, with Eli Savoie (play-by-play) and Russell Copeland (analyst) in the booth. It will be the third consecutive year of calling the Showboats for the Savoie-Copeland duo.

Adams Awesome Again

In Week One, Jonathan Adams led all UFL wide receivers in receiving yards. He upped the ante in Week Two.

Adams' 6 catches for 93 yards were both league-best totals for Week One. In Week Two, he tallied a league-best 9 receptions for 128 yards. It was the first 100-yard receiving performance in the UFL this season.

Adams' 128-yard total is the fourth-best receiving performance ever in a UFL regular season game.

He currently leads the UFL in receptions (15) and yards (221).

Double Double-Digits for Chambers

Linebacker Steele Chambers is the only UFL defender to record double-digit tackles in both Week One and Week Two.

Chambers tallied 10 total tackles in both the Showboats' opener against Michigan and last week's game against D.C. Six of Chambers' 10 stops vs. the Defenders were solo tackles.

He leads the UFL in total tackles with 20. His 11 solo stops are the second-best mark in the league through two weeks.

Perry Plays 'Em All

The Showboats rotated quarterbacks E.J. Perry and Troy Williams in the season-opener. But head coach Ken Whisenhunt elected to go with Perry for the duration of the contest against D.C. last week.

Perry finished 18-of-28 for 205 yards and 1 interception. He ran the ball 4 times for 26 yards and scored Memphis' lone touchdown on a 16-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

For the season, Perry is 45-of-28 with 2 interceptions and 1 touchdown. He ranks No. 5 in the UFL in completion percentage at 62.2 percent.

