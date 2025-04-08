United Football League Names Underdog as League's Official Daily Fantasy Partner

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League announced today that Underdog, the fastest-growing sports gaming company in the U.S., has been named as the Official Daily Fantasy Partner for the league and for five designated markets - Arlington, Texas; Birmingham; Houston; San Antonio; and St. Louis. As part of the agreement, Underdog will also serve as the presenting partner of the United Football League Championship Game airing live on ABC on Saturday June 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

"The United Football League is proud that Underdog has made a deeper commitment to the league, including by becoming the presenting partner of the UFL Championship Game," said Josh Cella, UFL Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations. "Underdog's integrated partnership demonstrates the value that it sees in the UFL being able to reach sports fans nationally through television broadcasts and digital content, as well as, certain strategic markets with fan activation."

Underdog, which has been a partner of the league since the inaugural 2024 season, will also serve as the title partner of the official UFL Fan Fest, taking place in Arlington, Birmingham, Houston, St. Louis, and San Antonio throughout the 10-week regular season and two-week postseason. During the UFL Fan Fest, Underdog will also have the opportunity to offer seat upgrades for same day attendees of the event.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with the United Football League this year," said Zach Powell, Director of Partnerships at Underdog. "Our platform is all about making sports more fun for fans and this partnership will allow us to meet that goal while reaching fans in an innovative way during the Spring sports season."

As part of its commitment to the spring football league, Underdog will recognize the Underdog Fan of the Game. Fans who submit pictures from their seats during a game, will have the opportunity to win UFL prizes and seat upgrades.

Underdog's presence with the UFL extends beyond the stadium. UFL digital and social media platforms will present Underdog Life, a weekly story focused on an underdog player during the regular season from across the UFL. On social media, the league will post a weekly story on Instagram and X in each of the five key markets, which will include a direct link to register fans to enter multiple drawings throughout the season to win a variety of top-tier prizes. Finally, The Postgame Player Shoutout Series is a social media series highlighting a player from each winning team as they come off the field in celebration of a win.

